Big Brother 23 cast finalized, quarantine and sequester has begun

The Big Brother 23 cast has been selected and they are currently going through a preseason quarantine.

To ensure that everyone is safe for the full summer, the BB23 cast needed to be isolated for two weeks to make sure they are medically cleared.

At the end of the two-week quarantine, a one-week sequester kicks off that will run concurrently with the public announcement of who is playing the game this summer. During the entire process, the cast gets hidden away from the rest of the world.

The BB23 cast will be revealed by the end of June, giving fans a full week to pour over the list before the July 7 season premiere of the show.

Fans might be hoping that some of the cast list gets leaked before the official release date, and we will keep our eyes and ears open for that information.

Big Brother 23 spoilers on social media

Much of the information above has been shared on Twitter by a user named SpoilerGirl1. She routinely reveals information about Big Brother and the soap operas on CBS. Most of the time, it turns out to be 100 percent correct, giving fans an early look at some spoilers. As it is not directly from CBS, though, take everything with a grain of salt until we have full confirmation.

As for the quarantine and the sequester, it falls right in line with what we expected, as the producers need to make sure everyone receives a clean bill of health before the big cast reveal takes place. Let’s hope it goes down without a hitch and that we soon get to see the names and faces of the people we will be cheering on this summer.

New information about the Big Brother 2021 season posted online. Pic credit: @SpoilerGirl1/Twitter

It’s going to be an entirely brand new cast playing the game during the summer of 2021, but a lot has been going on with former houseguests as well.

Recently, former winner Dan Gheesling revealed that his wife is pregnant. And on the topic of Big Brother babies, Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo expect their to arrive soon.

Sticking with the baby theme, Amanda Zuckerman from BB15 recently gave birth.

In less positive news, former winner Mike “Boogie” Malin was sentenced in his case. He was accused of committing crimes against his former friend, Dr. Will Kirby.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.