Amanda Zuckerman from Big Brother 15 gives birth, shares baby photos, and video

Amanda Zuckerman is well-remembered from her time on the Big Brother 15 cast Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 15 houseguest Amanda Zuckerman has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

This is the second child for Amanda and husband Mike Zachman, as they are also the parents to a two-year-old daughter.

“Hi everyone! Born May 5th, At 8 pounds 9 oz, 20.5 inches long, meet Ford Alexander Zachman! The newest member of our family 💙 #fordalexanderzachman,” Amanda posted to her Instagram account.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Already, quite a few other former Big Brother houseguests have stopped by to congratulate the couple. That includes Elena Davies from Big Brother 19, Kaitlyn Herman from Big Brother 20, and Nicole Franzel from BB16, BB18, and BB22.

Nicole Franzel is expecting her own baby to arrive this summer. It wasn’t that long ago that Nicole got married to Victor Arroyo, who she met while playing Big Brother 18.

Amanda Zuckerman shares baby photos on Instagram

The first post shared below is from when Amanda gave birth at the hospital. She shared the screen time with Mike and Ford in a photo, but there were also some additional photos where Baby Ford got the screen all to himself.

Love Big Brother as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Now, Amanda has shared another post to Instagram, this one featured both of her kids in a really sweet video.

“Madison meets her new baby brother This is such a precious moment when Maddie met her brother. She was so excited!” wrote Amanda in a caption that accompanied the video shared below.

Amanda Zuckerman played on Big Brother 15

It was during the summer of 2013 that Big Brother 15 took place on CBS. It was a controversial season to say the least, with quite a few intriguing characters along for the ride.

In addition to Amanda Zuckerman, the BB15 cast featured Elissa Slater (Rachel Reilly’s sister), Helen Kim, Aaryn Gries, and McCrae Olson.

The Big Brother 15 winner was professor Andy Herren, with pageant coordinator GinaMarie Zimmerman finishing in second place.

Nobody from the BB15 cast has been invited to play on another season of the show, but a lot of fans wanted to see Amanda appear on Big Brother All-Stars 2. There are also a lot of fans who felt that Andy Herren was one of the best players the game has seen. That includes Andy himself.

The Big Brother 2021 season is expected to get started very soon, with rumors already out about when the BB23 cast will be revealed. It is expected to be an entirely new group of houseguests.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.