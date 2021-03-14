Nicole Franzel pregnant: Big Brother winner shares photo of halfway point

Nicole Franzel had some fun returning to be on the BB22 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Nicole Franzel is pregnant and the Big Brother 18 winner continues to update fans on when the baby is due to arrive.

While down in Florida getting ready for her wedding to Victor Arroyo, Nicole just shared a picture marking the halfway point of her pregnancy. Before too long, the Big Brother couple will be celebrating the arrival of this new bundle of joy.

It wasn’t that long ago when Nicole and Victor let the world know that they are expecting a baby. The baby is expected to arrive in June, so they also decided that it was important to get married before the due date.

With Big Brother 23 airing on CBS this summer, it’s safe to assume that the producers of the show could be inviting Nicole, Victor, and that new baby to have an interview with host Julie Chen Moonves this summer.

Nicole Franzel shares a new pregnancy photo

Below is the new image that Nicole put up on her Instagram account while enjoying some time down in Florida. With the photo, Nicole wrote a caption joking about fitting into her wedding dress next week.

“20 WEEKS!! 🌸 half way there!! my bump has doubled in size the past 2 weeks. Hoping I can still zip up my wedding dress in a few days 😅,” Nicole captioned her new Instagram photo.

Since ending her time as a member of the BB22 cast, Nicole Franzel has been very busy. Nicole got pregnant, returned to hosting a podcast with Victor Arroyo, and continued being a social media influencer on Instagram. She has probably played Big Brother for the last time, but if the producers ever put together a season of couples or duos, Nicole and Victor could be an interesting tandem to see in the house again.

