Victoria Rafaeli from Big Brother 16 gets engaged, shares photos

Victoria Rafaeli may still be one of the most memorable houseguests from Big Brother 16. While she didn’t win the show, she had some crucial alliances within the BB16 cast that got her very close to the final two.

Now, Victoria has revealed the great news that she is engaged to be married. Victoria and Amit Atash are engaged and the former Big Brother princess shared some photos from when he popped the question.

Along with two pictures of Victoria and Amit kissing, she wrote the caption, “Last night was the most magical night of my life ✨ @atashy1k you’re everything I ever dreamt of and more! These past 24 hours have been surreal and still feel like a dream 🤍 so excited to share this new chapter with you guys! Will be sharing the full story of our love story and engagement in the coming days..”

A few other people from Big Brother have come by to leave well-wishes and congratulate the couple.

Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel, Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur, Jessie Godderz from BB10 and BB11, and James Rhine from BB6 and BB7 are just some of the people who stopped by her Instagram page.

So far, the images have almost 3,000 likes and the number is still growing.

Victoria Rafaeli played on Big Brother 16

When the BB16 cast started playing the game in summer 2014, Victoria Rafaeli was a 22-year-old photographer from Florida. Before settling in Weston, Florida, Victoria had lived in Brooklyn, New York and Holon, Israel.

During her season, Victoria formed some very strong alliances, working well with Derrick Levasseur, Nicole Franzel, and Hayden Voss. She ended up being a pawn for a lot of the season, with the house voting out bigger targets from the block if they ended up against her.

Victoria got nominated for eviction 10 times during BB16 and still holds the record for that mark. The most remarkable accomplishment she had was not receiving a vote for eviction until they were down to the final three houseguests.

Victoria made it all the way to the final three before she was eliminated by Cody Calafiore. Cody decided to take Derrick with him to the final two, at which point Derrick won the show on a 7-2 vote by the BB16 jury.

Another memorable moment from Victoria being on the show was when she had a medical emergency due to her wisdom teeth. Below is a video of when the shocking moment happened on the Big Brother live feeds.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.