Big Brother 23 cast: Show seeking more applicants to play on BB23

Big Brother 23 cast applications are still open and people who work for the show are asking for more fans to apply.

We recently reported on Big Brother casting producer Andy Sloan and his statements that the show had a good first week of casting. He was echoing the sentiments of the new casting director for the show.

Jesse Tannenbaum is the new Big Brother casting director and he is hard at work trying to get the right people for the BB23 cast. He stepped into the position following the news that Robyn Kass was leaving the show.

Now, we have someone new promoting the show online, as a casting associate named Ryan has been sharing on Reddit that the show would like to have some more applicants for this summer.

A note for BB23 cast hopefuls

“Spreading the word here on Reddit that casting for the upcoming 23rd season of Big Brother has officially started! If you, or someone you know wants to apply, head over to the CBS website and apply. If you have any questions / or need tips – please contact me on Instagram (rynocerus). Thank you!,” Ryan posted on a new Reddit thread.

How to apply to be on Big Brother 23

A website is still up and running at CBS that allows people to apply online. Through the link, prospective houseguests can check out eligibility requirements, the current status of applications, and the application itself.

There is still some time left to apply to participate in the Big Brother 23 season, which will likely get started in June 2021. For anyone who is thinking about applying to be on the show, make sure some time is set aside to fill out the intensive application. It could also take a short while to read through the eligibility requirements, which cover the age restrictions and so forth.

The fact that the show is still looking for more houseguests should be seen as a good thing because it means they are putting in the work to get a good cast of characters ready to play the game.

So, if anyone feels that they know how to play the game and would love to leave the Big Brother house with that $500,000 prize, make sure to get an application submitted soon. Who knows, it may lead to a life-changing experience in reality television.

Additionally, there have been some rumors of a new Big Brother: Over the Top season, so that could be a place for people to compete soon as well. BBOTT could end up being a fall 2021 show if fans get what they want.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.