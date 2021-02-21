Big Brother 23 cast: Producer shares social media post about BB23

A new Big Brother cast will be turning keys on TV soon. Pic credit: CBS

The Big brother 23 casting is currently underway and there are people hard at work to get the right people ready to play the summer 2021 season.

The new Big Brother casting director recently posted an update online about how soon applications would start getting reviewed.

Now, we have an update from one of the casting producers who took to Twitter to note what has been going on.

As a quick reminder, Robyn Kass left her position as the Big Brother casting director this winter. It was a shocking bit of news that meant the show could be going in a different direction with all of its future casts.

Kass leaving the show followed an announcement by CBS that the casting process for reality competition shows is changing on the network. Moving forward, all casts for Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race will be at least 50 percent “people of color.”

An update on Big Brother 23 cast

Big Brother casting producer Andy Sloan took to his Twitter account to write a brief update on BB23. He wrote, “Great first week casting #BB23!!”

The note was short, sweet, and it has already caused a lot of buzz with fans that want to know who is playing the game this summer.

A casting producer for Big Brother left a note for fans. Pic credit: @AndySloanTV/Twitter

It is assumed that the casting team has begun watching video submissions to try to start piecing together the BB23 cast for this summer.

It’s a long process to find the right group of people, and it’s exciting to think that they may have already discovered some people who would do well in the Big Brother house.

There is still time to apply for Big Brother 23

For fans who have not yet submitted applications to be on the BB23 cast, there is still time to make it happen. Big Brother applications are still open through the CBS portal, with a lot of time left until that window of submission comes to a close.

It’s a long application with a lot to read through and fill out, though, so don’t wait until the last moment if you have hopes to compete for that $500,000 prize this summer.

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett, who started up a relationship right after Big Brother 22 came to an end, recently shared Valentine’s Day posts, showing that the relationship is still going strong.

It was also recently revealed by Big Brother couple Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans that they are engaged to be married. Their wedding is now on the horizon, but it will likely come after Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo have their own wedding.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.