Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel shares new pregnancy photos, poses in bathing suit ahead of wedding

Three-time Big Brother houseguest Nicole Franzel is sharing a lot with fans. Pic credit: CBS

Nicole Franzel from Big Brother 22 recently shared some more pregnancy photos on social media to keep her fans updated on how things are going.

In addition to some new pregnancy photos announcing that she has reached the 17-week mark, Nicole also shared a new image where she poses in a swimsuit.

Shortly after her time as a member of the BB22 cast came to an end, Nicole announced on social media that she was pregnant. She and Victor Arroyo will become parents this summer. It’s an exciting bit of news that the couple has posted about frequently on their social media accounts.

Before they really get started with their new family, Nicole and Victor are going to get married. The BB18 couple revealed their wedding date and announced that it would be taking place in Florida.

Nicole shares pregnancy update on Instagram

With a new photo announcing that she had reached 17 weeks in her pregnancy, Nicole wrote the caption, “me attempting to keep my style while being pregnant 🤪 (even if things can’t zip-up fully lol) #17weeks & feelin’ so good 🙏🏼🌼.”

Before posting that image, Nicole also shared a video on Instagram.

It is just over 11 minutes in length, and it serves as what she calls a “pregnancy diary” for her fans. It could also be something fun to show their child many years down the road.

She captioned the video by writing, “Pregnancy Diaries 📽 16 week update!💘 includes ultrasound updates, gender reveal plan & my pregnancy skincare routine! ☺️.”

And, yes, she does share a look at the new ultrasound, which can be seen below.

Nicole Franzel shares bathing suit for wedding

As the couple begins prepping for their trip to Florida to get married, Nicole has noted that she is putting together her wardrobe. That appears to include planning for some time at the beach, which should be pretty easy for their destination wedding.

Nicole captioned her baby bump bathing suit image by writing, “My first swimsuit post ever, I think 😂packing for FL ☀️ & seeing what fits with my bump 🥰 also my pregnancy brain forgot to put eyeliner on my left eye. 🙃.”

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.