Big Brother 23 update: Everything we know so far about 2021 season

Soon the Big Brother 23 cast will get to take the spotlight away from BB22. Pic credit: CBS

A Big Brother 23 update is what we are here to provide, even though it will still be a while before we get to see the BB23 cast playing the game. It’s hard not to get excited about what’s to come, though, especially since we already know CBS has ordered another season of the hit reality competition.

The biggest piece of information we have is that the BB23 cast will be playing the game this summer. The bad news is that we don’t have information on the new cast yet, but that’s because the producers are still looking for more people to apply.

If you have ever been excited by the prospect of playing Big Brother, now is the time to apply, as the show is asking for more people to apply to be on the BB23 cast.

There is still a lot of time to get those applications in, and fans hoping to become houseguests can click here to access the portal.

When does Big Brother 23 begin?

If the producers follow a familiar schedule based on past seasons, we should see the BB23 cast for the first time in June. Shortly after the names of the new houseguests get revealed, they should begin playing the game. That could all get started before the end of June.

Looking at the calendar, a good Big Brother 23 start date would be Wednesday, June 23. That would give the show a chance to bring the fans back before the Fourth of July holiday and also have most of the summer to air new episodes on CBS and the live feeds.

Changes to how BB23 cast is formed

It’s possible that the BB23 cast will look a lot different than in the past. Casting director Robyn Kass has left the show, and in her place is Jesse Tannenbaum, who is seeking more applicants. It will be very interesting to see if there is a shift away from the formulaic casting that has been done in the past.

CBS also released some huge news, stating that the casts for Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race will all be at least 50 percent people of color. This could really shift the dynamic in the casts for all three reality competition shows, but Big Brother 23 will be the first one to air with the 50-percent rule.

More quick information about Big Brother 23

Julie Chen Moonves is back as the Big Brother host, the CBS live feeds will be available on Paramount+, and there are even rumors that a new season of Big Brother: Over the Top could air next fall.

We are getting very close to the point where specific information about the new season will be revealed and we will make sure to pass on the BB23 cast names, the Big Brother 2021 start date, and any information about the theme as soon as we learn all that information.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.