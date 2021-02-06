Big Brother live feed subscribers can benefit from CBS All Access deal

Cody Calafiore was the Big Brother 22 winner during summer 2020 season. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother live feeds provide a unique way for fans of the show to keep up with the houseguests each season. With cameras all over the Big Brother house, it provides a look at the lives of each cast when episodes aren’t being shown on CBS.

For a number of years now, the Big Brother live feeds have been accessible through the CBS All Access application. This is an online portal where subscribers can access not only Big Brother, but also most of the other shows in the CBS catalog.

CBS All Access will soon be shifting to Paramount+ and more content will be available to subscribers. This will include Viacom and Paramount film studio content including shows and films. It will certainly make the subscription price even more worth it for live feed subscribers.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Big Brother fans can benefit from new sales pitch

In order to get even more people interested in the streaming platform, users are going to be able to sign up at a big discount.

Typically, the price is $59.99 for a yearly subscription that includes a few commercials. There is also a commercial-free option available for $99.99 per year.

For a limited time, people signing up can save half of that fee for the year, with the regular version knocked down to $30 for the year and the commercial-free option knocked down to $50 for the year.

This could be a huge deal for Big Brother fans who want to sign up for the live feeds ahead of the BB23 cast getting introduced. With all of the new content available through CBS, Viacom, and Paramount, there is certainly a lot more than just the reality competition show to watch.

The journey to the peak of Paramount Mountain is underway. What do you think awaits our heroes at the summit? #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/E3CEV4PyjY — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 2, 2021

How can Big Brother fans get that discount?

When signing up, make sure to check the box that reads, “Save over 15% off the monthly price with an annual plan” on the plan selection screen. When it is time to enter in a promotional coupon code, use “PARAMOUNTPLUS” and the savings will kick in.

This deal is offered until March 4, and it basically means that for the price of a summer of watching just Big Brother, fans can sign up for a full year of the new Paramount+ app. If you aren’t quite sure, there is a seven-day period of free use that you can sign up for to try it out at first.

A good attitude to have when you're knocking on evil's front door. #TheStand pic.twitter.com/y6rUE1mGmT — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 4, 2021

Are the Big Brother live feeds worth the price?

While there are typically three hours of Big Brother episodes each week on CBS, the houseguests are playing the game for 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Most of that is covered on the Big Brother live feeds, though they are down at different intervals to record challenges for the CBS episodes.

Sometimes, though, the challenges are shown live on the Big Brother live feeds, raising the excitement level of viewers for the night. And if you ever miss an episode, they are available online soon after airing live on CBS.

There is always a lot of drama that doesn’t make it to the episodes, so many die-hard fans like to keep up with the feeds on a daily basis.

Regarding the next season of the show, the BB23 cast applications are still open for people wanting a shot to play the game.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.