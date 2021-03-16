Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo from Big Brother got married

Big Brother star Nicole Franzel just got married. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother couple Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo just got married today. They provided their story to Us Weekly for the big day, and it has been confirmed that they just exchanged their vows.

The couple met as members of the BB18 cast and then got engaged in the Big Brother house during Season 20. Now, they are officially husband and wife, with a baby on the way.

“It feels amazing! We’ve been waiting for this moment for so long and it’s finally happened,” Nicole and Victor told Us Weekly. “All the stress of having a wedding is lifted off our shoulders. Now all our attention is focused on having a healthy and happy baby.”

They added, “This day could not have been more perfect. Yes, it was daunting and stressful to have to move the wedding so many times, but at the end of the day, we are so happy with how everything came together and are excited for our next chapter.”

Nicole and Victor get married

Some of the wedding attendants were also former Big Brother houseguests. Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett were there showcasing that the couple is still together after appearing on the Big Brother 22 season.

Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez was also at the big event. According to Us Weekly, Amazing Race co-stars Leo Temory and Bret LaBelle were also there.

A Big Brother baby is on the way

Nicole Franzel recently shared a photo indicating that she has reached the halfway point of her pregnancy. The couple is expecting the baby to arrive in June and that is why their wedding date got pushed up a bit.

Nicole regularly provides her Instagram followers with updates about the baby and that includes when they plan to find out the gender of the baby. The couple has that information in a sealed envelope that they have been waiting to open until after they got married.

Now that the big day has finally arrived, it shouldn’t be too much longer until we learn whether they are expecting a boy or a girl.

More Big Brother coming this summer

Big Brother 23 is going to air on CBS this summer. The expectation is that the new season will begin in the month of June.

The producers and the casting director are still encouraging people to apply to be on the BB23 cast. There is a lot of time left to apply and a nice $500,000 prize awaits the winner of the summer 2021 season.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.