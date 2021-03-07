Nicole Franzel baby: Big Brother star posts date of gender reveal

Fans could soon learn more about the Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo baby. Pic credit: CBS

Nicole Franzel uploaded a new video to Instagram where she revealed when she and soon-to-be husband Victor Arroyo would learn if their baby is a girl or a boy.

It was back in January that Nicole revealed she is having a baby with Victor. Since then, she has provided several updates on social media, including a new one where Nicole poses in her new pregnancy swimsuit.

Before the baby comes along, Nicole and Victor plan to get married. The Big Brother wedding is scheduled for later in March, and it will be exciting to see if there are many other former houseguests in attendance.

Until the wedding, though, there is still some more time to focus on the baby that will arrive this summer.

Nicole shares new video of Victor, baby reveal hints

The new post that Nicole put up on Instagram is captioned with the message, “👶 Baby Anatomy Ultrasound today went well🙏🏼💘 what’s your guess 💙 or 💗?!?!”

“Victor somehow got the baby gender envelope after our anatomy ultrasound,” the text reads over the new video that Nicole filmed and uploaded to Instagram.

“He just casually holds it up to the light to try and peek & hums ‘I’ve got the whole world in my hands,'” she goes on to say as we see Victor dancing around at the doctor’s office.

We then see Victor pretending to try to see inside the envelope at breakfast before Nicole has it in her hands.

“Finally snatched it and now it’s in a safe place until March 17th!!!” the final caption of the video reads as He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands plays in the background.

The full video is shared below for anyone who wants to watch it play out.

To summarize, though, Nicole and Victor have hinted that they will pull out the envelope on March 17 to find out what it says inside. We aren’t sure yet if the gender reveal will be made public immediately after they know it, but we are tuned in to find out.

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo: A Big Brother showmance

Nicole and Victor first met as members of the BB18 cast. They flirted a bit on the show, but their showmance began after leaving the Big Brother house.

Their story got even more intense when they returned for a segment on Big Brother 20 where Victor proposed to Nicole in the living room.

The couple is now ready to get married and welcome their first child into the world. Who knows what the future might hold next for this Big Brother couple.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.