Big Brother winner Andy Herren picks cast members who ‘played the four best games’ in show history

Big Brother winner Andy Herren has never been shy when it comes to boasting about his accomplishments on the hit reality competition show.

Now, Andy states that he played one of the four best games that the show has ever seen. Through 21 seasons of the regular show, one online season of BBOTT, and two celebrity seasons, that’s a very bold claim.

Andy Herren from Big Brother 15

The summer 2013 season of Big Brother was packed with controversy. Racist and homophobic remarks from cast members cast a lot of negative light on the season as it played out.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

It also served as the introduction of Rachel Reilly’s sister, Elissa Slater, to the world of Big Brother. Elissa would later team up with Rachel to participate in The Amazing Race for CBS.

As for Andy, he played the social game to near perfection, creating friendships and alliances that he would then break on a moment’s notice to avoid ever being the target.

Andy never received an eviction vote — a remarkable feat in a game like this one — and became the Big Brother 15 winner through a 7-2 vote over GinaMarie Zimmerman on the season finale.

Andy Herren’s Big Brother All-Stars

Andy has never been shy about his opinions of the show, the BB15 cast, and houseguests that came before him or after him. He has been very vocal on social media about all of it, and that continued this week.

In a Twitter post, Andy revealed who he thinks played the best four games in the history of the show. In addition to listing himself, he also went with Dr. Will Kirby from Big Brother 2, Derrick Levasseur from Big Brother 16, and Dan Gheesling from Big Brother 10.

They all won their first season on the show, with Will and Dan returning, only to come up just short.

As for his opinion on all of them, Andy also feels that they got favorable edits during their respective seasons. He also thought they mistreated him on his way to winning the $500,000 prize.

On rumored cast lists that keep popping up, Andy Herren isn’t one of the former houseguests getting mentioned when it comes to returners. Could Andy find a way to win again with the BB22 cast if they invited him to play?

As we all wait and debate about the exact Big Brother 22 start date, it’s certainly interesting to look back at past seasons. Did Andy Herren get it right with his four picks?

There are other opinionated winners, like Evel Dick Donato, who may have something to say about that.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.