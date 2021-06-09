Big Brother winner Dan Gheesling expecting new baby with wife

Dan Gheesling has gone from Big Brother to a very successful Twitch stream. Pic credit: Dan Gheesling/YouTube

Big Brother 10 winner Dan Gheesling and his wife, Chelsea Gheesling, just announced that they are expecting a new baby to arrive soon.

Taking to his Instagram account, Dan wrote, “Excited to welcome a third child to our family!!! We are very excited =).”

As he mentioned in the message, this will be the third child for Dan and Chelsea. The couple is already the parents of four-year-old son Desmond and three-year-old son Miles.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

We first met Dan as a member of the Big Brother 10 cast back in 2008. He won that season, with Memphis Garrett coming in second place. During the season, he showed how strong of a player he was at the game, which eventually led to a 7-0 jury vote to name him the winner.

Dan would return to play on Big Brother 14 as one of the coaches in a twist that allowed the show to bring back some houseguests from the past. That season also featured the return of Britney Haynes, Mike “Boogie” Malin, and Janelle Pierzina.

It wasn’t Dan who won Big Brother 14, though, as this was the season that Ian Terry left with the $500,000 prize.

Love Big Brother as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Since his time on the show, Dan has become very successful with his Twitch stream as well as a YouTube page that has received millions of views, where he does a lot of online gaming and chatting with the fans.

Dan Gheesling baby announcement

In addition to revealing the news about their new baby being on the way, Dan also shared a picture of himself and Chelsea holding up a sonogram photo.

Already, the couple has been congratulated by former Big Brother houseguests Jordan Lloyd (BB11 winner), Britney Haynes (BB12 and BB14), Christmas Abbott (BB19 and BB22), Nicole Franzel (BB16, BB18, and BB22), and Daniele Donato Briones (BB8, BB13, and BB22).

More Big Brother arriving in summer 2021

The Big Brother 23 season has a start date and it will be arriving this summer. Fans of the show are going to get to see a brand new group of houseguests competing for the $500,000 prize and breathing some new life into the reality competition show.

Host Julie Chen Moonves has already been doing a lot of posting about the upcoming season, which tends to help create buzz and get fans excited about watching it again. We can’t wait until she releases a BB23 house tour and for when the production team finally reveals the BB23 cast list.

CBS is also airing a new Big Brother commercial, but it mainly features members of the BB21 cast. None of them will be returning to play the game again this summer, but they certainly had a lot of memorable soundbites that could be used to stir up interest.

The new season of Big Brother will feature 16 houseguests, it will return to a regular TV schedule during the week, and live feeds will be available again to online subscribers. The bad news is that BBAD is not coming back.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.