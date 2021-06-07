Big Brother 23 start date getting very close for 2021 season on CBS

Big Brother 22 had a live move-in event for the fans at home to watch. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 23 start date is only about a month from taking place at CBS.

Fans have been waiting a long time for the 2021 season to finally get started and the excitement only increased when we all learned it will be a brand-new cast.

Being only a month away from the Big Brother 23 start date makes the season simultaneously feel very close and very far away. It’s only a month from getting started – but it’s also still a month from getting started.

Hopefully, the producers and CBS will grace the show’s fans with a list of the BB23 cast members earlier than expected. That would be a nice treat that would also help the time go by more quickly.

When is the Big Brother 23 start date?

As announced by CBS, the Big Brother 23 season premiere will arrive on Wednesday, July 7. It is rumored to be a 90-minute episode, with a live move-in similar to how the Big Brother 22 season began.

Then, it will be off to the races for the BB23 cast, as the live feeds should be turned on, and we should immediately start seeing some drama between the houseguests. The first week of play will likely be a day longer than usual, with the first eviction possibly taking place on Thursday, July 15.

Soon, we should be seeing a Big Brother house tour from Julie Chen Moonves. That should show off how the house will look and possibly introduce a twist or two that could come into play for the 2021 summer season.

A lot has been taking place in the world of Big Brother lately, and that includes BB20 cast member Tyler Crispen getting a new movie. He let his social media followers know that he has been cast to star in a movie and that he is excited about the opportunity.

Nicole Franzel also posted a new pregnancy video where she spoke about how things have been going. Nicole and Victor Arroyo from the BB18 cast are expecting their baby to arrive this summer.

In not-so-glamourous Big Brother news, it was reported that BB7 winner Mike “Boogie” Malin was sentenced in his court case. Mike Boogie had been accused of stalking and harassing former winner and friend, Dr. Will Kirby. We definitely don’t expect to see a Chilltown reunion in the near future.

In other bad news about the show, it appears that Big Brother: After Dark will not be returning. Many fans missed BBAD when it was taken off the air during the summer 2020 season, but the hope was that it could return at a later date. Now, it looks like BBAD will remain on the shelf.

BB23 cast coming soon

It was recently revealed by the Big Brother casting producer that their work on the show for this season is done. This means that the BB23 cast is nearly completed and that it is only a matter of time until the names and faces are revealed. We will make sure to pass that on as soon as we learn everything.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.