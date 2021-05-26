Big Brother 23 schedule sets up long summer of drama for BB23 cast

It’s almost time for a brand new group of houseguests to take over the Big Brother house. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 23 schedule will be a familiar one to fans, giving everyone roughly three months of content involving the BB23 cast.

CBS recently revealed that the Big Brother 23 season premiere is on Wednesday, July 7, and then the season is off to the races.

The first episode for the BB23 cast looks like it is going to be a live one, with viewers able to watch the new houseguests move into the house on national television. It’s something that was done with Big Brother 22 and it went really well.

In the past, most seasons of the reality competition show have begun taping several days before the first episode, allowing the producers to acquire a lot of footage to be shown in the first few pre-taped episodes. Going to a live move-in means that viewers will get to see some true reactions.

The first Big Brother 23 episode is also going to be 90 minutes in length, leading right into the first episode of Love Island USA that will also be 90 minutes on July 7.

Big Brother 23 schedule for Summer 2021

New episodes of Big Brother 23 will air each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night during the Summer 2021 season. Each episode will begin at 8/7c and new episodes of Love Island USA will follow right after it. That shows how busy the CBS schedule will be when it comes to reality shows.

It’s possible that things could shift a bit toward the end of September, but fans should get used to seeing a familiar format returning for the BB23 cast. Sundays will show the Nomination Ceremony and show any HOH Competitions that ran long, Wednesday will be reserved for the Veto Competition and Veto Ceremony, and then Thursdays will be eviction nights again.

More news about the Big Brother 23 season

Some potential spoilers about the BB23 cast were recently revealed and it gives a hint at what people will see in the house this summer.

There is also a rumored date for the BB23 cast list getting revealed for all fans to check out. A hint about that date is that it is never going to arrive soon enough to satisfy all of the fans. Big Brother fans aren’t exactly known for patience when it comes to learning new details about a cast, theme, or season.

Additional good news is that CBS has already given the Big Brother 23 season a green light and that Julie Chen Moonves is returning as the host. We know that the season will officially begin in July and we just have to patiently wait until the Big Brother 23 schedule gets rolling. Once it does, it will be a non-stop source of entertainment until the fall.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.