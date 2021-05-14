Big Brother 23 spoilers: Reveal of BB23 cast may have been delayed

Even Kaysar is excited about the Big Brother 2021 season starting soon. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 spoilers from this week have revealed that the announcement of the BB23 cast and the date of the 2021 season premiere have been pushed back.

It looked like the BB23 cast was going to be revealed in mid-June, setting up the Big Brother 2021 start date to arrive before the end of the month.

If the latest information is correct that has been shared on social media, we will learn the names of the BB23 cast members on June 30. It’s also possible that it could shift again, so let’s take this all with a grain of salt. Maybe two grains.

As with some of the previous offseason spoiler information we have passed on, this comes from a social media user calling themselves SpoilerGirl1. This account routinely gives out information about upcoming seasons of Big Brother, as well as the soap operas that air on CBS. It is unconfirmed information, but it typically turns out to be accurate, as this is a source straight from production.

New Big Brother 23 spoilers

According to a new post that SpoilerGirl1 has made to Twitter, that BB23 cast reveal is expected to arrive on June 30. But that’s not all that she revealed. She also reiterated that all of the houseguests are new players. That’s something that fans are going to love to see.

It also appears that vaccine cards will be required for the new houseguests, most likely to ensure that an outbreak doesn’t occur while the 2021 season of the reality competition show is being filmed.

Additional good news is that there will be no eviction on the first day. That can lead to some exciting moments during a season premiere episode, but it typically isn’t a fair result for someone who has spent so much time just trying to get a shot at playing Big Brother for the first time.

Potential Big Brother 2021 information has been revealed. Pic credit: @SpoilerGirl/Twitter

It’s hard not to get really excited each time new tidbits about the Big Brother 2021 season get released online. The reality is that we might be almost two months from finally getting to see the BB23 cast start playing the game, though, so it is going to require a lot of additional patience.

Hopefully, the five house themes that are being considered are all really unique and inventive.

More Big Brother news

