Big Brother 2021: Julie Chen Moonves teases with BB23 photoshoot image


Julie Hosts BB Again
Julie Chen Moonves is back as the host for Big Brother 2021. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 host Julie Chen Moonves just shared an image to her Instagram account that she hints is in relation to the show.

In the image, which is shared below, Julie can be seen posing by a pool with a photographer and his crew taking pictures.

On the surface, this definitely appears like something that Julie is doing for the Big Brother 2021 season. Her caption on the photo only furthers those thoughts.

“Photoshoot time !! I wonder what that could mean 👀🤔 See you all soon 🙃,” Julie captioned the photo she shared to Instagram.

With the latest Big Brother rumors indicating that the show could start before the end of June, a photoshoot with the host makes a lot of sense.

Julie Chen Moonves teases Big Brother fans

Below is the image that Julie just shared on social media and it already has a lot of people buzzing. The excited people include former Big Brother houseguests, some of which have complimented Julie on her outfit.

Julie Chen Moonves will host Big Brother 23 as she continues her time as the face of the hit reality competition show. We expect the BB23 cast to be revealed next month and then it is off to the races for a new group of houseguests.

It looks like there will be no returning houseguests this summer and that the BB23 cast will consist of 16 people. That should lead to an exciting summer for the show, especially since the season should start much earlier than Big Brother 2020 did last summer.

Lots of news from former Big Brother houseguests

There has been a lot of great news coming from former Big Brother houseguests since the last season of the show. That includes Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo getting married. This summer, Nicole is also expected to give birth.

And speaking of Big Brother babies, Amanda Zuckerman from BB15 just gave birth. This is her second child with her husband and the family is doing great.

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans from BB20 also got engaged, so we could be hearing about some wedding plans from them very soon as well.

Is it too early to start thinking about a season of Big Brother where the kids of former houseguests compete against each other? That could be fun. Especially since legends like Rachel Reilly, Janelle Pierzina, Derrick LeVasseur, and Britney Haynes have all had kids.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.

Ryan DeVault
