Big Brother 23 premiere date: Source reveals when BB23 season could begin

The Big Brother 23 premiere date cannot get here soon enough. Fans just want the 2021 season to begin and for the BB23 cast to be revealed.

We recently posted about that BB23 cast reveal date, which is estimated to take place in mid-June. It’s going to be a big day for fans who are really looking forward to a new crop of houseguests.

As for when the season itself gets started, we have previously posted our own estimates about when we feel the start date would make the most sense.

Now, we have a bit of additional information to go with that, as someone close to the show has revealed some estimated start dates. This is big because it comes from a source that has revealed a lot of previous information about the show.

When is the Big Brother 23 premiere date?

According to the SpoilerGirl1 account from Twitter, the Big Brother 23 season premiere will take place on June 23, June 30, or July 7. As noted in the tweet shared below, the two dates in June seem to be the preferred Big Brother 2021 start dates.

This all makes a lot of sense, as it would allow the show to start on a Wednesday, and then run right through the month of September. The BB23 cast would likely have its season finale on the same day as the Survivor 41 season premiere.

As this is information that is not directly coming from CBS or a Big Brother account, we have to all take it with a grain of salt. With that being said, this Twitter account has been known for providing accurate information about upcoming seasons and casts for Big Brother. Plus, the information they have revealed about the 2021 Big Brother season also makes a lot of sense.

The posts that make sense include a recent one about how many people are on the BB23 cast.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.