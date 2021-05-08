Big Brother 2021: How many people are on BB23 cast?

Julie Chen Moonves is back to host another season of Big Brother in 2021. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 2021 takes place this summer, and we are going to get a fresh batch of houseguests playing the game.

The great news is that we won’t have any returners this summer as the producers went with an entirely new group for the BB23 cast.

The new season cannot start soon enough for some fans, especially since it feels so long since the Big Brother 2020 season came to an end.

As a reminder, it was Cody Calafiore who won Big Brother 22. It was a season using only people who had played the game before and it was called Big Brother All-Stars 2.

We expect the new season of the show to get started at the end of June and some interesting Big Brother spoilers suggest we will learn the names of the BB23 cast on June 16.

How many people are on the BB23 cast?

A fan of the show asked a woman who provides spoilers about the show how many people will be on the BB23 cast. She responded that she has heard that there will be 16 people playing the game this summer. She also addressed the new policy that CBS had for its reality competition shows, with eight of the houseguests being people of color.

So, it looks like we should learn the names of these 16 BB23 cast members by June 16. It’s then possible that the Big Brother 2021 season premiere airs on Wednesday, June 23, but CBS has not yet confirmed that start date.

It appears that 16 people will play Big Brother 23. Pic credit: @SpoilerGirl1/Twitter

When comparing these numbers to past seasons of the show, there were also 16 people on BB20, BB21, and BB22. For BB19, 19 people took part when Paul Abrahamian was invited back to the show. Before that, 13 people were on Big Brother: Over the Top, 16 people were on the BB18 cast, and 17 people played on BB17.

This seems to follow the familiar format by having 16 people competing for the $500,000 prize this summer. Now, we really want to know who those people are going to be, even though it is possible that CBS and the producers haven’t quite settled on the final Big Brother 2021 cast just yet.

Big Brother 2021 cast could be quarantined very soon

The production schedule for the new season of the show is getting very close to its start date. Due to precautions to protect against any cast or crew members contracting COVID-19 while they are on the show, a quarantine process of two weeks has to take place before they even start filming.

This means that if the early projections are correct about the Big Brother 23 cast names getting revealed on June 16, then the competitors may already be entering quarantine on June 2. That’s less than a month from now, showing how very close fans are getting to a new season of the show kicking off. That’s definitely something to get excited about.

Stay tuned folks, because as soon as we know any more information about Big Brother 2021, we will make sure to pass it on

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.