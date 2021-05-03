Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Big Brother 23 news: Small updates on the BB 2021 season


Big Brother Dining Room
Soon the Big Brother 23 cast will be sitting around the infamous dining room table. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 will debut on CBS this summer. For the 2021 season of the show, the BB23 cast is expected to be comprised entirely of new houseguests.

Following a season of all returnees that made up the Big Brother All-Stars 2 cast, it’s time to inject some new blood into the hit reality competition show.

There is a new casting director, some new policies from CBS about how the cast can be constructed, and a lot of excitement from the viewers about a new season approaching. But we don’t have a lot of information about how it’s all going to play out just yet.

We know for sure that host Julie Chen Moonves is returning for a new season, that the BB23 cast will start playing the game much earlier than BB22, and that the show is going to air three times a week during the CBS summer TV schedule.

A little information from Big Brother spoilers account

“Still a lot of discussion on twists and etc.,” reads a new Twitter post from an account that specializes in spoilers about Big Brother.

Fans have been asking the page many questions lately, showing how excited everyone is getting about when the BB23 cast starts playing the game.

While it’s not a huge revelation that the production crew is still discussing what twists to use on the summer 2021 season of the show, it’s certainly good to at least hear something. And we can’t wait to read what she shares next!

BB23 Spoilers
A small insight into upcoming season of Big Brother. Pic credit: @SpoilerGirl1/Twitter

Now that we are already in May, the days are quickly ticking down until we learn the names of the BB23 cast members. That’s when fans are really going to start debating about who could win the show and how well the new casting director has performed in comparison to the old one.

As a reminder, former Big Brother casting director Robyn Kass left the show, leading to someone new stepping into her shoes. It means things could look a bit different this season on the show.

New Big Brother twists to come?

We are really hoping that some unique twists are getting thought up for the BB23 cast and that the 2021 season of the show will add something new for viewers to enjoy. Maybe the show could even try out the Invisible HOH used on Big Brother Canada this spring.

The toughest part about the next few weeks will be for fans to have a lot of patience. We all want to know the names of the Big Brother 23 cast members right away, but the producers may wait to reveal that list until everyone has gone through quarantine.

Big Brother returns to CBS in summer 2021.

Ryan DeVault
Latest posts by Ryan DeVault (see all)


