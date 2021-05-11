Nicole Franzel from Big Brother shares cute pregnancy photo from day out

Nicole Franzel will give birth to a Big Brother baby in summer 2021. Pic credit: CBS

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo from Big Brother 18 are expecting a baby to arrive this summer.

The couple recently got married and have also been sharing every step of Nicole’s pregnancy with their social media followers.

Today, Nicole shared a photo of herself and Victor spending some time together. She noted that they haven’t been spending a lot of days together since he returned to work.

“We don’t get many days together anymore but when we do, we have so much fun! 🤪 (Vic has 2 days off every 14 days),” Nicole captioned the photo she posted on Instagram.

“🌿Random Q-Have you ever been to Charleston?! I’m planning a quick trip and would love to know what you recommend from hotel to things to do, any advice would be amazing!” Nicole added to her post.

Nicole and Victor pose for new pregnancy photo

Below is the Instagram image that Nicole just shared to her account. In it, she and Victor can be seen standing near the water in Frankenmuth, Michigan.

Nicole shares photo with her mom for Mother’s Day

Below is another image that Nicole recently shared to Instagram. In it, she is shown hanging out with her mom around the time that she got married.

“My mom has been my best friend my whole entire life. i would be lost in this world without her. my home will always be where my mom is. i hope I can be half of the mom you are to me and Jesse. Love you more than anything. -xo, coco,” Nicole captioned the sweet photo.

Big Brother 23 coming in summer 2021

A new season of the hit reality competition show is coming to CBS this summer. Some recent social media posts hint at when the BB23 cast will get revealed. There is also some tentative information about when the Big Brother 23 start date will be this summer.

The great news is that there will be an entirely new group of people making up the BB23 cast. We won’t be seeing any returnees this summer, which will make it an exciting season of the show to watch.

The season premiere can’t get here soon enough, with fans wanting the show to get started right away. Some additional good news in that regard, though, is that Big Brother 2021 will start much sooner than Big Brother 2020 did last summer.

At some point during the summer, we also expect Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves to interview Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo about their new baby and how married life is treating them.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.