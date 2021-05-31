Is Big Brother: After Dark coming back for the BB23 cast?

Fans really want the Big Brother cast to return with a new season of After Dark. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother: After Dark was a great feature that was available to fans who had not subscribed to the live feeds.

Many nights during a regular season of the show, Big Brother: After Dark provided two to three hours of the live feeds on a television network. Most recently, it was done on Pop TV.

Unfortunately, BBAD was not available for the BB20 cast, forcing people to subscribe to the live feeds to see the same footage.

Ahead of the beginning to the Big Brother 2021 season, fans are again asking if BBAD will be brought back for the BB23 cast.

Is Big Brother: After Dark going to air this year?

It looks like we have some bad news to pass along in regard to BBAD in 2021. If a recent post on social media is correct, it appears that we aren’t going to get any new episodes of Big Brother: After Dark in the near future – possibly ever again.

According to a Twitter post made by the user SpoilerGirl1, “I have some small #BB23 news. BBAD is not returning.”

This is a spoiler account that routinely gives out information about Big Brother and the CBS soap operas that usually turn out the be correct. As it is not an official announcement from the network, we have to take it with a grain of salt, but it seems pretty believable that BBAD won’t be returning.

Some information about Big Brother: After Dark was shared online. Pic credit: @SpoilerGirl1/Twitter

The Big Brother 2021 schedule gets started on Wednesday, July 7, and then it is off to the races with the show. We will get to see the BB23 cast at least three times a week through new episodes and also through the online live feeds.

It is expected that the Big Brother live feeds will be available from Day 1 and that we are going to get a live move-in episode with the season premiere. It worked really well last summer and it led right into the first Head of Household Competition.

The Big Brother casting producer just said that she is done with her part of the process, showing how close we may be to learning the names of the BB23 cast members. That’s going to be an exciting day because it will allow fans to start debating about who stands the best chance to win that $500,000 prize.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.