Big Brother 23 update: Everything we know about new season, BB23 cast

Big Brother 23 debuts this summer on CBS and a lot of information has already been posted by CBS and online sources about how it will play out.

CBS has already announced that the Big Brother 23 season premiere is going to take place on Wednesday, July 7. The first episode will begin at 8/7c and it will be 90 minutes in length.

The network has also released the 2021 Big Brother schedule, letting us know that new episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays each week.

The bad news to go along with the schedule is that it appears that Big Brother: After Dark is not coming back. That’s going to end up frustrating a lot of fans of the show, especially those ones who don’t want to pay the extra fees to subscribe to the live feeds.

Rumored information about the BB23 cast

Some Big Brother spoilers and a few rumors about the BB23 cast have also been posted online. A lot of information has been leaked by the Twitter user SpoilerGirl1 who has been updating fans on what’s to come.

Her information usually turns out to be correct, but it has not yet been confirmed by CBS. As such we have to take a lot of her tidbits with a grain of salt, but most of it already rings true.

Some details about the BB23 cast members may have been leaked, providing some insight into the new summer season. It was also suggested that the release of the full BB23 cast list may have been delayed.

Big Brother theme and more

Early indications are that the theme of the new season of Big Brother will be all about rebirth. That could be a great thing for the show, especially during a season where it looks like we will get 16 brand-new houseguests. There are no returners this time around, and that will be a welcome change following the All-Stars season that took place in 2020.

We are also looking at a live move-in episode that will give fans access to the Big Brother live feeds from Day 1. It means we will be able to watch some of the first-night conversations as soon as the season premiere has aired on CBS. That’s a big thing because it will mean that subscribers aren’t missing out on some very important chats.

A Big Brother casting producer also just announced that their work is done on the show for the season. That foreshadows the BB23 cast getting finalized and revealed to the fans very soon. It will all take place before the end of June, with the season premiere taking place on Wednesday, July 7.

We are hoping for even more specific Big Brother 23 updates to come out over the next few weeks and we could be getting very close to the time when a full BB23 cast list gets leaked online. After that, fans will get to start predicting who they think will get named the Big Brother 2021 winner and walk away with that $500,000 in prize money.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.