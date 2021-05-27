Big Brother 23 house theme could begin new chapter in franchise

Cody Calafiore won Big Brother 2020 and he will now watch as a new group of people plays the game. Pic credit: CBS

A Big Brother 23 house theme was revealed on social media today and it is already causing fan buzz.

This information comes from a social media user who goes by the name SpoilerGirl1. She routinely shares information about Big Brother and the soap operas that air on CBS.

As this is not information coming from an official source, CBS, or the show itself, we have to take everything with a grain of salt. But she has been right on many other occasions with the information she has passed on, so let’s enjoy it for what it is. At worst, it’s something fun to debate about and pass the time until Big Brother 23 begins.

In regard to the Big Brother 23 start date, the first episode of the season is scheduled to air on Wednesday, July 7. It should be a 90-minute episode where we get to see the BB23 cast in action for the first time.

Now, let’s get back to the information that was just posted about the Big Brother 23 house theme.

What is the Big Brother 23 house theme?

“Alright #BB23 I am getting a lot of flack from someone inside CBS. The season theme is titled ‘New Beginnings’ and it is in reference to a renaissance of sorts. Renaissance means rebirth,” stated SpoilerGirl1 on Twitter.

It definitely seems like the show wants to work hard at opening a new chapter in its history and this might be a good way to do it. There are a lot of ways that this could work during the Big Brother 2021 season and we can’t wait to see it put into play.

A potential BB23 theme just got revealed. Pic credit: @SpoilerGirl1/Twitter

The Big Brother 2021 schedule at CBS indicates we are going to see Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night episodes of the show each week this summer. Familiarity is always a great thing when it comes to reality competition shows and that will provide fans with an easy way to remember when new episodes are airing.

It also appears that some potential spoilers about the BB23 cast were recently revealed and the information provides a bit of insight into the new selection process that CBS is using this time around.

We also have a rumored date for the BB23 cast list to be revealed and the buildup to that day is going to be crazy on social media. We expect quite a few teases to come from CBS, show producers, and even host Julie Chen Moonves as the big reveal gets closer.

That will take us right up to the Big Brother 23 season premiere, which looks to be a live episode taking advantage of the live feeds. July 7 just cannot get here fast enough.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.