Big Brother: Nicole Franzel posts pregnancy video, says they chose name

Nicole Franzel shared an update on her Big Brother baby with Victor Arroyo. Pic credit: CBS

Nicole Franzel from Big Brother 22 uploaded a new video to her Instagram page that gives fans an update on her pregnancy.

After posting the video, Nicole also took the time to answer some questions in the comment section.

“HI!! [star emoji] 31 WEEKS PREGNANT TODAY!! [star emoji] Getting SO SCARED/EXCITED/NERVOUS!!” Nicole captioned her video.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

She also added, “[yellow heart emoji] Ask me anything below!! [yellow heart emoji] Ps I’ve never had boobs before so not really sure how to manage them. [smiley sweating emoji] #pregnancy#31weeks.”

Nicole updates fans on pregnancy

Nicole has been keeping fans and followers updated with each step of her pregnancy with her husband, Victor Arroyo. Nicole and Victor got married recently and are expecting the arrival of their first child this summer. The Big Brother baby will likely get to meet Julie Chen Moonves during a future episode of the show as well.

Usually, Nicole givesphotos with her pregnancy updates, but this time she shared a video so that fans could hear from her directly. Previously, she even shared a video of the baby’s gender reveal. It was a big moment that involved an ice cream truck and their close family and friends.

Love Big Brother as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Through her post, Nicole let people know that Victor and her want to have two to four kids, that her background in nursing has not prepared her for upcoming delivery, and that she passed her glucose test with a score of 88.

Nicole also let her followers know that she is nervous about going into labor and that they have decided on a name. She noted that they will be sharing that name soon.

When they get the nursery done that they are putting together, Nicole says that the name will be revealed. That’s estimated to take a couple weeks.

Big Brother returns this summer on CBS

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo met as members of the Big Brother 18 cast. They are just one of many successful couples that have emerged from the hit reality competition show. Could we see a new showmance develop from the Big Brother 23 cast?

CBS recently revealed that the season premiere for the new season of the show is slated for Wednesday, July 7. We should learn the names of the BB23 cast a short time before that, and then it is off to the races.

The Big Brother 23 schedule is also set, predicting a full summer of drama, competitions. and live feeds for the fans to enjoy.

It looks like the new Big Brother theme has also been decided for the BB23 cast, ushering in a new chapter for the franchise.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 at 8/7c on CBS.