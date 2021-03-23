Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Big Brother: Nicole Franzel, Victor Arroyo share baby’s gender reveal


Nicole And Victor TAR
Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel competed together on a season of The Amazing Race. Pic credit: CBS

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo from Big Brother each took to social media to post the gender reveal for their baby.

The Big Brother couple recently got married in Florida, but now they are focused on the upcoming birth of their baby.

We learned a while ago that Nicole became pregnant shortly after the Big Brother 22 season came to an end. They now expect the baby to arrive in June.

Ahead of their wedding, Nicole was also teasing about how they would soon do a gender reveal for that baby and the day finally arrived.

monsterscriticsreality

433 550

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Congratulations to #BigBrother couple Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo who just got married ...

View

Mar 17

5 0
Open
Congratulations to #BigBrother couple Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo who just got married yesterday! 💒 ⁠ ⁠ The couple met as members of the #BB18 cast and then got engaged in the Big Brother house during Season 20. 🎥 Now, they are officially husband and wife, with a baby on the way! 🍼 Wow! What a whacky #realitytv show can bring ya, huh?! Details at link in bio! ⁠ (📸: CBS) ⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #bigbrotherseason20 #nicolefranzel #wedding #baby #expecting #victorarroyo #bbcouples #cbsbigbrother #bigbrothercbs #bigbrother21

Congratulations to #BigBrother couple Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo who just got married yesterday! 💒 ⁠

The couple met as members of the #BB18 cast and then got engaged in the Big Brother house during Season 20. 🎥 Now, they are officially husband and wife, with a baby on the way! 🍼 Wow! What a whacky #realitytv show can bring ya, huh?! Details at link in bio! ⁠
(📸: CBS) ⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#bigbrotherseason20 #nicolefranzel #wedding #baby #expecting #victorarroyo #bbcouples #cbsbigbrother #bigbrothercbs #bigbrother21 ...

5 0

We fully expect that the couple will continue updating fans on the pregnancy’s progress and that they will release the first baby photos exclusively to a website or magazine.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Nicole and Victor share baby gender reveal

Taking to Instagram, Nicole shared a video of when she and Victor revealed if their baby is a boy or a girl. They appeared to do it with an ice cream truck, and the whipped cream coming out of a canister would tell the story by being pink or blue.

“GENDER REVEAL!! 💘 What’s the scoop 🍦?!?! Such a cute way to find out our baby gender. PS—— you def want to wait til the end. 😜 thanks mom & @nicoletalaski for putting this together!!” Nicole wrote as a caption to her post.

Victor also took to his own Instagram account to leave a picture taken from the big day.

“IT’S A BOY!! 💙 Victor Arroyo IV 👑 @coconuts_,” Victor captioned the post.

A lot of former Big Brother houseguests have stopped by to leave well-wishes on the posts by Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo. That includes Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez, Zakiyah Everette from Big Brother 18, and Memphis Garrett from Big Brother 22.

More news from Big Brother

A new season of Big Brother will air on CBS this summer, and we wouldn’t be surprised at all if Nicole, Victor, and their baby stopped by for a visit. A video interview with Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves could easily be done to introduce the new baby to fans of the show.

The BB23 cast is currently being formed with the intent for the new houseguests to begin playing the game in June. Everything appears to be on schedule for the upcoming season, with the casting director requesting that even more people apply to be on the show.

To get people excited about the new season, Julie is already back to posting memories on social media that have Big Brother fans buzzing.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.

Ryan DeVault
Latest posts by Ryan DeVault (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Memphis Garrett Is BB22 HOH
Big Brother Have-Nots revealed for Week 2 in BB22 house
Ian Terry Playing BB22
Big Brother 22 spoilers: Updates from inside the house
Dani BB22 Bedroom
Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Veto plans set ahead of Triple Eviction night
BB22 Cast Final Four
Big Brother 2020 spoilers for Part 1 of the final HOH Competition
Nicole Franzel in Big Brother confessional.
Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel asks for shopping tips with new pregnancy photo
Nicole And Victor Big Brother 18
Nicole Franzel baby: Big Brother star posts date of gender reveal
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x