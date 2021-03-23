Big Brother: Nicole Franzel, Victor Arroyo share baby’s gender reveal

Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel competed together on a season of The Amazing Race. Pic credit: CBS

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo from Big Brother each took to social media to post the gender reveal for their baby.

The Big Brother couple recently got married in Florida, but now they are focused on the upcoming birth of their baby.

We learned a while ago that Nicole became pregnant shortly after the Big Brother 22 season came to an end. They now expect the baby to arrive in June.

Ahead of their wedding, Nicole was also teasing about how they would soon do a gender reveal for that baby and the day finally arrived.

We fully expect that the couple will continue updating fans on the pregnancy’s progress and that they will release the first baby photos exclusively to a website or magazine.

Nicole and Victor share baby gender reveal

Taking to Instagram, Nicole shared a video of when she and Victor revealed if their baby is a boy or a girl. They appeared to do it with an ice cream truck, and the whipped cream coming out of a canister would tell the story by being pink or blue.

“GENDER REVEAL!! 💘 What’s the scoop 🍦?!?! Such a cute way to find out our baby gender. PS—— you def want to wait til the end. 😜 thanks mom & @nicoletalaski for putting this together!!” Nicole wrote as a caption to her post.

Victor also took to his own Instagram account to leave a picture taken from the big day.

“IT’S A BOY!! 💙 Victor Arroyo IV 👑 @coconuts_,” Victor captioned the post.

A lot of former Big Brother houseguests have stopped by to leave well-wishes on the posts by Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo. That includes Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez, Zakiyah Everette from Big Brother 18, and Memphis Garrett from Big Brother 22.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.