Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel shares romantic wedding photo

Nicole Franzel has played Big Brother three times so far. Pic credit: CBS

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo from Big Brother 18 got married this week and have been sharing a lot about it on social media.

After getting married a few days ago, Nicole stopped by Instagram to leave a new photo of the big day.

This latest image displays Nicole and Victor all dressed up and getting their photo taken, likely just after they walked down the aisle together.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

The photo is a great one for the couple, with Victor in his suit and Nicole showing off her beautiful wedding dress.

While we wait to hear more information about the baby that is on the way for Nicole and Victor, it’s neat to see new photos from their big event.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Nicole Franzel shares new wedding photo

Along with the phot that is shared below, Nicole wrote a caption that stated, “🤍 my real life ride or die I had an amazing team behind this dreamy day & I can’t wait to share it with you all ☺️.”

Since getting married earlier in the week, Nicole and Victor have been spending time at the resort in Florida. They took a new photo that was also shared on Instagram that showed the newlyweds enjoying some time together before heading back to the real world.

In this new photo, Nicole is shown cradling her belly, which is really starting to show off her baby bump.

More news from the world of Big Brother

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves shared a new image on social media that has fans buzzing. It wasn’t a tease for the new season but rather a throwback Thursday reference and a note about how the summer is quickly approaching. Before we know it, the BB23 cast will be walking through the front doors of the Big Brother house.

Regarding the Big Brother 2021 season, the show is looking for more people to apply to the show. There is a new casting director in charge of things that might lead to a different-looking cast this time around. As always, there is a $500,000 prize waiting for the Big Brother 23 winner.

We expect the new season of Big Brother to get started sometime in June. That will allow for a summer full of fun from the new cast and potentially an entirely new group of houseguests for fans to enjoy keeping up with for years to come.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.