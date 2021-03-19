Julie Chen Moonves gets fans buzzing with Big Brother photo

Julie Chen Moonves will be back for more Big Brother exit interviews this summer. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves took to Instagram to share an image from a recent season of the show.

The image itself, which is shared below, wasn’t meant to be a tease, but rather a reminder that the show is going to be returning very soon.

For any fans who weren’t already aware, Julie Chen Moonves is returning to host Big Brother 23. The team behind the scenes is also busy putting together the BB23 cast right now.

The early expectation is that the new season of the show will begin at some point in June, but an official announcement hasn’t come from CBS yet.

What we should be able to look forward to is a brand new cast and that the theme of using returning houseguests for Big Brother will be set aside in favor of some fresh faces.

Julie Chen Moonves gets Big Brother fans excited

“#tbt I do miss this stage. Is it ☀️ yet?” Julie wrote as the caption on her Instagram photo.

While it’s not summer yet, the weather is starting to warm up for most of the country and that means we aren’t that long from learning the names of the new Big Brother houseguests.

More news from the world of Big Brother

In case you missed it, Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo just got married. They had a ceremony down in Florida and people who attended included Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett.

That’s not the only big news from the Big Brother couple, as Nicole and Victor are expecting a baby to arrive this summer. Nicole got pregnant shortly after the Big Brother 22 season came to an end.

And speaking of Big Brother 22, fellow cast member Nicole Anthony just revealed the new man in her life. Since leaving the BB22 cast, Nicole has been co-hosting a podcast again, but she is still making time for her new beau.

Janelle Pierzina just returned to Twitter after taking a break due to negative comments from social media users. And boy did she make a splash during her first few posts. It looked like Janelle threw shade at the wedding that Nicole Franzel was having, which seems to only continue the feud that the two women from Big Brother simply don’t want to put aside.

Stay tuned folks, because as the sun comes out and the country starts to open up more, we expect to hear a lot more about adventures from all the former houseguests.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.