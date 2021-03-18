Videos Netflix Superheroes Star Wars The Walking Dead The Witcher Game of Thrones NCIS One Chicago Grey's Anatomy Outlander This Is Us Riverdale The Curse of Oak Island
Big Brother: Nicole Anthony shares photos of mystery boyfriend


Nicole Anthony Big Brother
Nicole Anthony from Big Brother has a new man in her life. Pic credit: Pop TV

Big Brother 22 cast member Nicole Anthony shared some new photos of her mystery boyfriend on social media.

Last weekend, Nicole teased her social media followers with an image of her holding someone’s hand. It got a lot of people wondering if she was dating someone from the world of Big Brother.

Now, Nicole has returned to Instagram to share some photos of his face, revealing that he is not one of the former houseguests that she spent time with since playing the game.

Nicole is already receiving a lot of support on the images from other Big Brother personalities, including Holly Allen (BB21), Tommy Bracco (BB21), Elena Davies (BB19), Christie Murphy (BB21), and Bayleigh Dayton (BB20).

Nicole Anthony reveals mystery man

“How’d I get so lucky?🍀 Call it destiny. Say it’s meant to be. Explain how it just feels right (or, rather, left-y)💚,” Nicole wrote as the caption to a trio of images she posted on Instagram.

Nicole still hasn’t shared the name of her new man, so maybe we have even more posts to look forward to seeing from her on social media soon.

Two-time member of Big Brother cast

Nicole Anthony was a member of the Big Brother 21 cast during summer 2019. She became a fan-favorite during the season, where she was named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

After finishing in third place as a member of the BB21 cast, Nicole was invited back to participate in Big Brother 22. She didn’t do very well the second time around, where she became the second person evicted and sent home.

Since leaving the Big Brother house, Nicole has returned to hosting a podcast about reality TV.

More Big Brother news

Former Big Brother houseguests Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo got married this week. They tied the knot in Florida and have taken a huge step in their lives together.

Nicole is also pregnant, and she shared a photo, marking the halfway point of her pregnancy.

For fans of the show who can’t wait for its return, CBS is airing Big Brother 23 this summer. People who want to be on the BB23 cast can still apply online, and the casting director is pushing for more applicants.

It won’t be much longer until we are all taking a long look at the members of the BB23 cast and making guesses about who has the best chance to win the game.

As a quick recap, the last three winners of the show were Cody Calafiore (BB22), Jackson Michie (BB21), and Kaycee Clarke (BB20).

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.

Ryan DeVault
