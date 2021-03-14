Big Brother: Nicole Anthony hints at new boyfriend on social media

Nicole Anthony was brought back to be on the Big Brother 22 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Former Big Brother houseguest Nicole Anthony is teasing her social media followers with an image and a quote, and it all seems to suggest that she has a new boyfriend.

Nicole just played on Big Brother 22 and went home pretty early in the season. She was invited back to play on the second All-Stars season after getting selected as America’s Favorite Houseguest by the fans on Big Brother 21.

Since leaving the BB22 cast, Nicole has returned to doing a podcast about reality TV and even had a controversial interview with Christmas Abbott where they blamed Janelle Pierzina for ruining Nicole’s game on the season.

Now, Nicole has really stirred up the rumor mill, with fans left guessing about the mystery man in her new social media photo.

Who is Nicole Anthony dating?

Below is the photo that Nicole uploaded to Twitter and Instagram. She accompanied it with a movie quote caption that reads, “falling for him wasn’t falling at all. it was walking into a house and suddenly knowing you’re home.”

Following the post, many former Big Brother houseguests have left her words of encouragement and support in her comments. That includes Tommy Bracco (BB21), Christie Murphy (BB21), Elena Davies (BB19), Rachel Swindler (BB20), Kaitlyn Herman (BB20), Cliff Hogg III (BB21), and Nick Maccarone (BB21).

And who might Nicole Anthony be dating? The guesses include Enzo Palumbo, the brother of Tommy Bracco, Nick Maccarone, and even Paul Abrahamian. As for Nick, he posted in her comment section that it wasn’t him, where he wrote, “It’s not me, I’m just as curious as who it is, but I’m happy that she’s happy ! She’ll tell us all when she’s ready.”

Take a look at the photo below and see if you can guess who it is.

"falling for him wasn't falling at all. it was walking into a house and suddenly knowing you're home." 💚 pic.twitter.com/4EV4a8M7DU — Nicole Anthony (@Strongislandni2) March 14, 2021

