Big Brother TV commercial for 2021 season creating its own buzz

Donny Thompson from BB16 brought his own flair to the show. Pic credit: CBS

A new Big Brother TV commercial is airing on CBS for the summer 2021 season, and it is designed to create excitement about the BB23 cast.

It’s important to point out that nobody featured in the footage is playing the game this summer, but the houseguests used were good for a few soundbites.

At the same time, it’s a bit interesting that CBS chose to go with Nick Maccarone and Jack Matthews from the Big Brother 21 cast as two of the primary people in the commercial. They didn’t exactly leave the Big Brother house with a lot of fans.

In fact, some might argue that Nick and Jack brought bad press to the reality competition show and might not be the best people to represent the show. Or maybe that’s the point? Because it reminds fans of the drama that could come from a new season?

Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie also makes an appearance in the teaser.

Big Brother 23 TV commercial

Below is the commercial that CBS is now airing to help create buzz for the Big Brother 23 season. The start date is Wednesday, July 7, showing how close the new houseguests are to playing the game.

Again it’s important to point out that nobody in the commercial is playing the game this summer, as the BB23 cast is going to be made up entirely of new people.

Big Brother 23 starts on July 7

Fans will be treated with a live move-in episode on July 7, which means it is the first day that the BB23 cast will be playing the game. The format worked well last summer when the BB22 cast all moved in simultaneously, and the event was used as the season premiere.

This also means that the Big Brother live feeds will be turned on for Day 1, giving subscribers an immediate view of the conversations that are taking place between the new houseguests. These are the moments when some of the long-term alliances start to form, and in the past, some of it was not shown during the pre-taped first week of episodes.

The expectation is that we will all learn the names of the BB23 cast members near the end of June, with heavy promotion expected to come on social media and television. We should also get to see a new Big Brother house tour from Julie Chen Moonves around that time, which will give us a look at the remodeled house and the theme that production is using this time around.

Stay tuned because we expect a lot of information and potential spoilers to come out from the show in the coming weeks. It’s also possible that we could see a leaked BB23 cast list because it’s around this time when rumored houseguests start getting mentioned on social media.

The Big Brother casting producer did say, “that’s a wrap on BB23 casting,” so we expect some exciting information to be revealed soon.

When you realize it’s June 7 & we’re only 1 month away from the #BB23 Premiere. Who else is ready?? #July7 pic.twitter.com/GGcpb6Z75J — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) June 7, 2021

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.