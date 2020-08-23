Big Brother: Racist texts by Nick Maccarone, Jack Matthews leaked?

Big Brother 21 has become infamous due to accusations of constant bullying and that some of the cast members were making decisions based on race.

At times, the BB21 cast caused a divide among fans, with quite a few fans finding several of the houseguests to be racist. Other fans felt that people like Jackson Michie and Jack Matthews were just getting a bad rap.

Now, some more damaging information about members of the BB21 cast may have come out thanks to screenshots of a leaked group chat between a few of them.

Members of that alleged group chat included Holly Allen, Jackson Michie, Nick Maccarone, Jack Matthews, Kathryn Dunn, Analyse Talavera, Sam Smith, Tommy Bracco, and Jessica Milagros.

What did Nick and Jack say in that leaked group chat?

Holly Allen was asking the group if they would be interested in having a Big Brother reunion at her family ranch and noting some of the things that people could do.

Nick Maccarone was the first to respond and he said, “Jack. You’ll come and shoot something and it’ll be black. Watch the uproar.”

Kat Dunn responded by saying, “Wow…. nick let’s just not.”

Nick responded by explaining, “No I didn’t mean on purpose I meant people would make it into that.”

Jack Matthews then responded by saying, “I’ll turn the gun sideways!!! KILLSHOT.”

Holly Allen tried to shift the topic back to just shooting at targets, and then said, “But yeah. Totally.”

Nick chimed back in, saying “I’m dead jack. Literally dead that’s the funniest thing I ever read.”

Jack then posted a meme expressing the words “kill shot” and Jackson Michie finished it off with a meme saying “yeaaaaaaah.”

Is the group chat between BB21 cast members real?

Kathryn Dunn must have seen that the screenshots were being shared because she ended up responding to the situation on Twitter. Since then, though, she has deleted any reference that she made to the chat on social media.

What she said is shared below. She started by writing, “I’ve been sitting here thinking of the best way to address the group chat that was leaked on twitter today. I really don’t know the right thing to say right now, but I also don’t want to sit here in silence because silence contributes to the problem.”

She went on to say that she spoke up in the group chat and that she needed to speak up again to say that it was wrong. She finished off her messages by saying that she left the group in July.

She later confirmed that the text messages in the group chat are real.

Is this why Kat Dunn spoke up about BB22?

Recently, Kat Dunn posted on social media the level of disdain she had for Nicole Franzel and Daniele Donato bullying Nicole Anthony on Big Brother 22.

Could this chat and Kat’s experiences on BB21 be a primary reason why she decided to also post about what was happening to Nicole A?

Another social media post that ties to BB21 came from Keesha Smith, who had a few unkind words to say about Holly Allen. In her post, she referenced what she called “racist” guys from Holly’s season.

This is an issue that is not going to blow over, but it is starting to make it look like CBS made a wise choice by not inviting back certain members of the BB21 cast to play on Big Brother All-Stars this summer.

Regarding some of the ugly comments that were made on Big Brother 21, here is host Julie Chen confronting Jack Matthews about them:

