Big Brother: Memphis Garrett says he fell in love with Christmas Abbott on the show

Memphis Garrett was good friends with Enzo Palumbo on Big Brother 22. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 22 couple Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott are still spending a lot of time together. In a new interview with E! News, Memphis also just talked about his future with Christmas and when he knew that he had fallen in love with her.

Memphis and Christmas met as members of the Big Brother All-Stars 2 cast this past summer, developing a friendship almost right out of the gate. Many fans also thought they saw sparks between the two of them and there was definitely some flirting seen on the Big Brother live feeds.

Memphis finished the season in fifth place, with Christmas finishing in fourth place. Their alliance members made it all the way to the end, as Cody Calafiore was named the Big Brother 22 winner and Enzo Palumbo finished in second place.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

When the show came to an end, the Big Brother houseguests started seeing each other and were soon spotted at a bar in Florida by a fan of the show. Shortly after that, Memphis and Christmas went public and announced that they had become a couple in the real world.

Recently, Memphis and Christmas attended the wedding of Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo.

New interview with Memphis Garrett on relationship

“Me and Christmas had never met before we went on the show,” he told E! News in a new interview. “When I went on the show, I had no idea she was going to be on. I didn’t even know I would be on the show until the last minute. When she came down those stairs, my jaw dropped. I was like, ‘Oh s–t.'”

Love Big Brother as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Memphis went on to say that, “In all honesty, I just knew when I saw her, this is going to get interesting. It’s so interesting to look back and realize I fell in love with this woman on a reality show, but I know in my heart that it was always meant to be that way, which is crazy.”

When they were out in the real world and wondering if their connection within the Big Brother house was something real, Memphis said that, “We realized really quickly that this is real.”

Could we soon be sharing engagement news about Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott? Stay tuned!

Big Brother's Memphis Garrett Shares Rare Glimpse Into His Romance With Christmas Abbott https://t.co/nvgC48fX7q — E! News (@enews) April 5, 2021

Big Brother 2021 coming soon

A new summer season of Big Brother is on the way for CBS. The network has already renewed the show for a new season and the production team is in the process of putting together the BB23 cast.

CBS is also getting closer to announcing its summer schedule of TV shows, so that’s when we should find out for sure when the first episode of Big Brother 23 airs this summer. We expect it to be at some point during the month of June.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.