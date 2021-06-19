Big Brother 2021 house theme, season theme should please fans

The Big Brother 22 house had some fun quirks, but it is getting an overhaul for the BB23 cast. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 2021 season begins in July and with it comes a new house theme as well as a new season theme.

And new is the name of the game with the BB23 cast, as everyone playing the game this season is new to the show.

One of the biggest complaints with the Big Brother 22 cast, even though it was based on a theme of All-Stars, was that it had too many returners who weren’t really playing the game.

The complaints of the producers continuously bringing back the same people can be put to bed for this season, and we can’t wait to see the Julie Chen Moonves house tour.

Big Brother 2021 house and season themes

CBS viewers are reportedly going to see a beach theme this summer, and the house is nearly ready for the public. That’s when Julie should take us on a house tour that will end up being shared on social media.

Having a beach theme during the summer months seems like the perfect choice for the BB23 house and there are a lot of ways that it could end up playing into the weekly challenges.

As for the theme of the season as a whole, it will reportedly be either New Beginnings or a BB Rebirth. Both themes are heavy-handed hints that the reality competition show is trying to set itself up for many years to come. Putting new blood in the game is the best way to give fans new people to cheer on all summer.

When will we get to meet the Big Brother 23 cast?

It looks like the BB23 cast release date remains the same and that we should know who is playing the game by the end of June. Then, it will only be a week until the Big Brother 2021 season premiere airs on Wednesday, July 7.

The Big Brother 2021 schedule is also going to be familiar to CBS viewers, with new episodes airing each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night. The show will serve as a lead-in to a new season of Love Island USA as well.

Ahead of the BB23 cast getting quarantined and sequestered, Janelle Pierzina posted some tips to help them win. She has a lot of good advice for new houseguests, especially when it comes to her tips in the Diary Room. One of them that CBS viewers would love to see is fewer people yelling in the Diary Room as they tell their stories.

It’s possible that this ends up being a shorter season than in a typical summer, especially since CBS is finally bringing back Survivor this Fall. It means Big Brother 23 likely needs to be completed before the end of September in order for the full Fall lineup to air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Below is a previous Big Brother house tour that Julie Chen Moonves provided that can serve to get people excited for this season.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 at 8/7c on CBS.