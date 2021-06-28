Big Brother: Nicole Franzel shares that she is ‘unprepared for an early delivery’

Nicole Franzel provided another pregnancy update for Big Brother fans to read. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 18 couple Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo shared a new photo to Instagram that features them, with Victor holding Nicole’s growing baby belly for the camera.

This is a new update from the soon-to-be parents, where Nicole reveals not only that she has been dealing with cholestasis but where she also admits that they aren’t quite ready to deal with an early delivery.

Recently, Nicole shared with Big Brother fans that she has a breech baby and had to deal with low amniotic fluid levels. She even shared a video where she talked about the troubles that she has had during her pregnancy.

Now, she is letting her fans know that she was also know how she has been dealing with cholestasis, which is a liver condition that can occur late in pregnancy.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “The condition triggers intense itching, but without a rash. Itching usually occurs on the hands and feet but can also affect other parts of the body.”

“As far as the cholestasis goes—the itching has subsided substantially!! So I’ll get a re-draw next week but definitely feeling better about it!” Nicole noted in an Instagram caption.

Nicole Franzel shares a new pregnancy picture with Victor in it

“After having a small scare with cholestasis last week we realized how unprepared we are for an early delivery. 😬 Since then we’ve gotten our butts moving!” Nicole started out the caption on her Instagram image.

She then asked her followers for some help by writing, “But we have NO idea what should be in our hospital bag!!✨‼️We only have a few items so far, please share what you brought/what you’re bringing!! ‼️”

Nicole continued her note by speaking about how the stories that her followers have been sharing on her posts were helpful. She also confirmed that Arrow, the name of their child, is still breech.

“Also Arrow is still breech & I feel so much more comfortable about it after you all shared your stories with me on my last video 🧡!! I have the best Instagram family out there! You are the best.🌟 Sharing helps so so much. I wouldn’t have known anything about cholestasis if it wasn’t for you!! XOXO! THANK YOU!! ❤️,” Nicole wrote as she finished up her Instagram message.

For any Big Brother fans who didn’t know already, Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo from BB18 recently got married. Shortly after BB22 took place, the couple also revealed that Nicole was pregnant with their first child. And recently, Nicole revealed why they are naming their new baby Arrow.

A new season of Big Brother is coming soon

We are very close to the beginning of the Big Brother 23 season. The premiere episode will air on Wednesday, July 7 and it will introduce everyone to a brand new group of houseguests.

The BB23 cast should be introduced very soon and it will then be time for fans and former houseguests to start guessing about who has the best chance to become the winner this summer.

We definitely expect Cody Calafiore to use his Twitch stream to weigh on on everything.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.