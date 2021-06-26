Cody Calafiore names most attractive Big Brother cast members

Cody Calafiore was put on the spot by some Big Brother fans. Pic credit: Cody Calafiore/Twitch

Cody Calafiore loves chatting with Big Brother fans and he does so a number of times each week. During a recent session on Twitch, the Big Brother 22 winner even joked about waiting for a marriage proposal from his girlfriend, Cristie.

No topic seems to be off-limits when it comes to fans’ questions for Cody, and that certainly involves anything that people want to know about Big Brother. We can’t wait to hear what he has to say about the BB23 cast.

Recently, Cody also shared who he thought were the most difficult people to play with on Big Brother. The person he put at the top of that list was Zach Rance from Big Brother 16. Zach’s unpredictability was something Cody had a hard time playing with on that season.

Now, Cody has revealed who he thinks are the most attractive people who have been Big Brother houseguests. His girlfriend also weighed in with her choices as the live Twitch stream was taking place.

The most attractive Big Brother houseguests

“For guys, I think Dom’s really attractive, Tyler’s really attractive,” Cody responded when asked by a fan who he thinks were the most attractive people to play Big Brother.

He is referencing Dominic Briones from Big Brother 13 and Tyler Crispen from the BB20 and BB22 casts. Dom is now married to Daniele Donato, so she would probably agree with Cody’s assessment.

“For the girls, the best looking one is probably Haleigh from 20,” Cody stated about the Big Brother women. He then added that, “Zakiyah has wild beauty.”

Haleigh Broucher was on the BB20 cast and Zakiyah Everette was on BB18.

Cody’s girlfriend, Cristie, happened to be nearby as Cody was answering the question and she decided to weigh in as well.

Cristie named Analyse Talavera from BB21, Natalie Negrotti from BB18, and Jessica Graf Nickson from BB18 as three women from the show that she feels are very attractive.

A new Big Brother cast ready for Summer 2021 season

The Big Brother 23 cast has been selected and they are about ready to start playing the game. Very soon, CBS will be airing commercials featuring some of the new people, and fans will be able to pick who they want to win the new summer season.

The season premiere for Big Brother 2021 takes place on Wednesday, July 7. It’s going to be a 90-minute premiere for the show, and host Julie Chen Moonves will be there to show off the new house, the new theme, and 16 brand new houseguests that have never played the game.

We are also hoping that Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo will pop up for an interview at some point with Julie, as they are expecting their baby to arrive very soon. Nicole just shared a recent video where she talked about the troubles that she is currently going through. It included letting fans know that her baby is breech.

And in Big Brother relationship news, Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott are now engaged. The couple recently shared that great news on social media. Earlier this year, Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans also got engaged.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 at 8/7c on CBS.