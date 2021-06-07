Nicole Franzel wedding video can now be watched by Big Brother fans

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo got married. Pic credit: The Coco Show/YouTube

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo from Big Brother 18 just released their wedding video for the world to see.

It was just back in March that Nicole and Victor got married, and since then, she has been posting a number of images and video clips of the event on social media. Those turned out to be teases for the main event that arrived today.

Nicole and Victor met as members of the BB18 cast but didn’t start dating until a while after that season of the show had ended. In fact, Nicole had been in a relationship with someone else when they first met.

When Nicole appeared on Big Brother 22, she spoke glowingly about her relationship with Victor and talked frequently about how close they were to their wedding. The couple had even gotten engaged in the Big Brother house during the filming of Season 20.

That wasn’t the only huge news from Nicole and Victor, either, as the couple is expecting their first baby to arrive this summer. Nicole even posted a cute pregnancy video last week.

Nicole lets Big Brother fans know about wedding video

Taking to her Instagram page tonight, Nicole wrote, “FULL WEDDING VIDEO ON YOUTUBE! 🤍 link in bio. Let me know what you think 🥰.”

The Instagram post even included some video footage of the pair posing on their wedding day. It also gave a link to where people could head over to the YouTube page that the couple has created.

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo wedding video

Below is the full wedding video that Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo just shared on their YouTube page.

In the video, fans can see a lot of footage from the big day. That includes the wedding ceremony itself, speeches from people at the wedding reception, and a lot of fun being had by people in the wedding party or in attendance as guests. For fans of Nicole and/or Victor, this is definitely a video worth watching, as it shows what appears to be an extremely happy day in their lives.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.