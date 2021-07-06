A major Big Brother 23 house addition could change how people argue

Travis Long is one of the BB23 cast members playing the game during the summer of 2021. Pic credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

The Big Brother 23 house went through a lot of remodeling for this summer, but there is one particular change that is going to become very noticeable to people who subscribe to the live feeds.

The show released its Big Brother house tour for the summer, giving fans an early look at what the houseguests are going to see very soon. A number of interesting changes, like a real indoor gym, caught the immediate attention of a lot of viewers.

A significant change may have been glossed over by anyone who wasn’t paying really close attention during the Big Brother house tour. Since the tour used music as a backdrop instead of host Julie Chen Moonves explaining everything, it’s understandable if some people missed it.

So what is the major Big Brother 23 house addition that we are talking about here? It’s a door that separates the bathroom hallway from the kitchen and dining room areas.

Bathroom area cut off from the rest of the house

On the surface, it may not seem like a huge deal that the producers added a door within the house, but it is going to definitely impact how houseguests are able to yell across the house and also what the Head of Household can see on their HOH Room cameras.

The picture below gives a good look at the new door, which is located right near the stairs that lead up to the second floor. Behind that door is the familiar hallway to the bathroom area, where people are going to get even more privacy than has ever been given in that area.

A new door was added inside of the Big Brother house. Pic credit: CBS

The video below gives a good look at what the extended hallway looked like from both angles during an important sequence of events on Big Brother 22. The cameras were able to cleanly follow Christmas Abbott, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Bayleigh Dayton as they walked the hallway and spent time on both sides of the house arguing/debating.

It’s a really good way to show how the house is going to be cut in half within that hallway and how this could heavily impact how people chat with each other this season. It may even cut down on the number of good visual clips of people reacting as they are making that long walk. But, maybe, the added privacy will cause people to chat even more in the bathroom seating area.

More changes for Big Brother 23

The full BB23 cast has been revealed, but there have already been two changes to it in quarantine/sequester. That includes Christie getting removed due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The new houseguests are also starting out the season on teams – all through a complicated Head of Household Competition that will also result in safety for some people.

There is a new wrinkle that will be introduced during the season premiere that is called the Wildcard Competition. It has the chance to really shake things up for Week 1.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.