What is the Big Brother Wildcard Competition? BB23 cast gets new game

The Big Brother Wildcard Competition will debut this season on the show. On the season premiere, the BB23 cast is going to get to play a new game for safety, with a lot on the line for the people who are competing.

The Big Brother 23 cast was recently revealed, but there was also some follow-up news to that, as one of the houseguests had to be removed from the game due to a positive COVID test.

They are back to 16 people ready to play the game, with CBS advertising a live move-in season premiere on July 7. That’s when we will all get to see the BB23 cast members meeting each other for the first time.

As they start entering the house, a multi-step Head of Household Competition will also get underway. Within all of the twists and turns, the BB23 cast is also going to be split up into teams that they will compete with for the first few weeks of the season.

Introducing the Big Brother Wildcard Competition

As it has been explained, the Big Brother Wildcard Competition will take place after the first HOH has been crowned. The team that the HOH is on will also be safe, but then host Julie Chen Moonves is going to offer safety to one additional house guest.

The three losing teams will each send one person into the Big Brother Wildcard Competition. The winner of that challenge will also receive safety for the week, but their teammates will still be at risk of getting nominated for eviction.

According to Parade Magazine, “If the winner decides to accept safety for the week, it will result in a punishment that may affect them, their team, or the house at large.”

The punishment is a big deal because it could immediately put a target on one of the houseguests. But since they will have safety, they are going to at least survive through the first Eviction Ceremony.

There are going to be a lot of surprising twists and turns to the new season of the reality competition show. Host Julie Chen Moonves and the producers have hinted at weekly offers like the one offered during the premiere episode. That could lead to a lot of drama between houseguests and certainly provide some interesting moments for the television audience.

Everything gets started at 8/7c on Wednesday, July 7. Once Big Brother 23, Episode 1 has been seen on the West Coast, the online feeds will get turned on for Paramount+ subscribers. It’s going to be a busy night of alliance-making, negotiations, and conversations on the feeds – especially after everything that takes place on the 90-minute premiere.

As a reminder, there is no Thursday night episode on the Big Brother 23 schedule for Week 1. It also guarantees that everyone is going to survive at least a week in the game, with the first Eviction Ceremony coming on Day 9.

