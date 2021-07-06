New Big Brother 23 cast video released — Hear what the BB23 houseguests have to say

Whitney Williams is one of the 16 people playing on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

A new Big Brother 23 cast video was just released by the show in order to really get the buzz going for the summer 2021 season of the show.

The full BB23 cast list was released last week, which now includes a change after someone had to be sent home following a positive COVID diagnosis.

Now, we get to hear directly from the houseguests themselves, as CBS has combined a number of individual clips to give fans an early look at them.

The season premiere arrives on Wednesday, July 7, so we will soon get to see them all in action. But first, it’s time to hear some more introductions.

Big Brother 23 cast video

The video below includes all 16 new houseguests introducing themselves. It includes the BB23 cast revealing their names, ages, and occupations before the season gets started. It all gives an extended look at the people that will be featured this summer, and it is much more personable than the bios we have been able to read so far.

For anyone who plans on watching Big Brother 23 this summer, the video is a great way to get to know the houseguests. It’s also another way to help attach the faces of the BB23 cast to the names that we will hear all season long.

An intense season of Big Brother

There are going to be a lot of changes introduced to fans this season. That’s in addition to the new way that the producers put the cast together, focusing on diversity this summer.

The full Big Brother house tour was released, but some people may have missed a major change to the inside of the house. An open hallway was altered in the Big Brother house, which will make it harder for the Head of Household to spy on people.

The season premiere also has some surprises in store for CBS viewers, including an intense Head of Household Competition with safety on the line for one team. That will lead to the introduction of a new challenge that could yield Day 1 punishments.

As a reminder, the first episode airs at 8/7c on Wednesday, July 7. It will be 90 minutes long and will be the only episode for the week on the Big Brother TV schedule.

We are very ready for the party to get started, so don’t forget to tune in for the live move-in event and make sure to watch until the very end of the night. Once the episode has been viewed on the West Coast, the Big Brother live feeds will get turned on.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.