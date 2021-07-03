Who is Whitney Williams on Big Brother 23 and why is Janelle Pierzina rooting for her to win HOH?

Big Brother 23 cast member Whitney Williams is playing for her sons. Pic credit: CBS

Whitney Williams was announced as part of the Big Brother 23 cast for this summer and she is already developing a large fan base of supporters. On that list of supporters is former houseguest Janelle Pierzina, who noted on Twitter that she will be rooting for Whitney.

A 30-year-old makeup artist from Portland, Oregon, Whitney is also the mother of two sons who she is going to miss a lot while she is playing the game.

When asked what she would take inside the Big Brother house, one of the three things that Whitney listed was “Photos of my sons, I can’t imagine what it will be like not seeing their faces for so long.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She mentioned them again when talking about her favorite activities. Whitney listed anything adventurous, traveling with her sons, working on her business, and laid-back days with her besties as her favorite ways to spend time.

Whitney Williams from the BB23 cast

Named after Whitney Houston, she says that she can’t really sing. As for her career, Whitney says that her company was nominated for the best in Oregon award only three years after it started.

She even says that she developed her own Tillamook ice cream flavor that you can actually buy in stores.

“Keep an eye out for white chocolate raspberry,” Whitney wrote for her Big Brother bio page.

More of Whitney’s backstory was presented in a TikTok story that she posted in September of 2020. It is worth the watch and shared below.

“4 years ago I was in an abusive relationship that I didn’t know how to get out of,” Whitney wrote in a caption at the beginning of the video. “He left when I was 8 months pregnant and kept my 30k down payment for our house. My boys and I were left sharing a twin size bed in a strangers [sic] attic.”

“I was sick, exhausted, and depressed to the point that I no longer recognized myself,” Whitney continued. “But I worked my butt off to provide a better life for myself and my sons… now I have a top rated makeup company that allows me to travel, do what I love, and still spend the majority of my time with my children!”

Janelle Pierzina is rooting for Whitney Williams

Taking to her Twitter account, four-time Big Brother player Janelle Pierzina left a message of support for Whitney Williams after she read up on the new member of the Big Brother family.

“Reading Whitney’s story is heartbreaking. As a mom I can’t help but root for her. She has overcome so much. I hope she wins the first HOH,” Janelle wrote in a Twitter post.

Janelle dropped a note of support for Whitney from Big Brother 2021 season. Pic credit: @JanellePierzina/Twitter

Big Brother 23 packed with twists

The full cast for Big Brother 23 was revealed and they will begin playing the game on Wednesday, July 7. There is going to be a team element within the BB23 cast, with those teams getting formed on the first episode. It’s going to shake things up for anyone hoping that they could play the game alone this summer.

It’s almost time for them to get started, and viewers are going to be able to keep up with Whitney Williams and the rest of the BB23 cast when the live feeds get turned back on following the premiere.

It’s also interesting to note that former Big Brother winners Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore are doing a post-eviction show this season. That could provide another look behind the scenes.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 at 8/7c on CBS.