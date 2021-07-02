Cody and Derrick took their final two alliance all the way to the end on Big Brother 16. Pic credit: CBS

The Hitmen are back. Big Brother winners Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore are teaming up to provide content on the new season of the show. It will be a chance for fans to hear all of their opinions on the BB23 cast and to see quick recaps during the season.

A new YouTube page called The Winner’s Circle has been set up, and it already has a new logo featuring The Hitmen from Big Brother 16. There isn’t any content on the page yet, but Cody has been urging his followers to subscribe early.

There are also likely some details to be ironed out as well. Specifically, when Cody and Derrick plan to upload the new videos, whether or not it will be live content, and if they will have some guests stopping by to share their opinions on the season as well.

On the surface, this seems like an excellent idea from Cody and Derrick, and certainly something that could make the new season even more fun for the viewers, especially if there are some dramatic exits from the show this summer.

The Winner’s Circle with The Hitmen

As Cody explained it, the YouTube page will have new content after each Thursday night eviction. The first Big Brother 23 eviction episode is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, July 15, so that could be the evening when their first video goes up.

Even if they wait until Friday morning to put up the videos, it will be an interesting and fresh take on doing post-eviction shows, and it will be a lot of fun to see Cody and Derrick chatting about BB23 every week.

We expect The Hitmen to fill out the bio and details on their new YouTube page soon, and that will likely provide more specifics on when the videos will be uploaded each week.

Who are Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore from Big Brother?

We first met Derrick and Cody as members of the Big Brother 16 cast. They immediately bonded in the house and formed three powerful alliances that helped propel them all the way to the final two. They worked very closely with Victoria Rafaeli and had early alliances with Caleb Reynolds, Frankie Grande, Zach Rance, and Christine Brecht.

That first alliance was early on and called The Bomb Squad. It had an offshoot called The Detonators, which was with a few key people within The Bomb Squad. As for Cody and Derrick, they had a final two alliance called The Hitmen that was always the ultimate goal of everything else they were doing in the Big Brother house.

The jury named Derrick the BB16 winner, with Cody coming in second place. Cody was invited back to Big Brother: All-Stars 2, where he became the BB22 winner.

Now, the two Big Brother winners are teaming up for some video content that could be a lot of fun for fans to watch. With a completely brand new BB23 cast this summer, there should be a lot to discuss and debate all summer.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.