Here are all of the Kardashians’ zodiac signs — and what it says about their love lives

The zodiac signs of the Kardashian-Jenners provide some insight into their romantic decisions.

Since many fans met Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, they’ve shared their love lives publicly.

Some of them, such as Kim and Khloe, got married on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, almost every member has had a public breakup on the show as well.

Here’s how the Kar-Jenners’ zodiac signs have possibly shaped how they handle dating and relationships.

Kris Jenner, Scorpio

Kris Jenner was born Kristen Mary Houghton on November 5, 1955. According to Astrology.com, this would make the momager a Scorpio.

Scorpios tend to yearn for a “deep and powerful connection” with their partners when it comes to romance. Also, people who share the zodiac sign look for the “mysterious side” of a romantic interest.

Kris has had long-term relationships with two other Scorpios in her lifetime. After divorcing Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob’s father, the late Robert Kardashian, Sr; she met and fell in love with Caitlyn Jenner. In 1991, they got married and stayed together for 25 years.

Once they split, she began dating Corey Gamble. Since making their romance official in 2014, they’ve been seemingly inseparable. The couple’s astrological intense compatibility could be why the two of them have made their relationship work. However, Kris gave some insight into the romance in March 2021.

“He’s [Gamble] the greatest guy, and he’s just an amazing support system for me, and he really gives me a lot of strength and insight,” she said to WSJ. “He’s a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him.”

Kourtney Kardashian, Aries

Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest sister of the Kar-Jenner siblings. Born on April 18, 1979, her sun sign is in Aries.

Typically, Aries has a “passion and fiery heat” in the love department. They also prefer being transparent with their partners about their wants or needs.

On KUWTK, fans watched Kourtney frequently confront her ex, Scott Disick, about his infidelity and substance misuse. In one scene from the show, she even blamed Disick’s cheating because he’s a Gemini.

Although astrologer Jasmin Alejandrez-Prasad confirmed to Life & Style Magazine that Disick was a “soulmate” of Kourtney’s based on their compatibility, they were ultimately bound to have a “tumultuous relationship.” In 2015, the Poosh founder officially broke up with Disick after nine years together. Several years later, she began dating her longtime friend, Travis Barker. After going Instagram official in February 2021, they became engaged on Oct. 17.

“They’re definitely past-life soulmates because Barker’s Scorpio Sun aspects Kardashian’s 8th house of Scorpio,” Prasad said of the couple. “The 8th house is the house of past lives and is traditionally ruled by Scorpio.”

Kim Kardashian, Libra

Kim Kardashian was born on October 21, 1980, making her a Libra.

Because of Libras’ diplomatic nature, they enjoy relationships with minimal conflict. Additionally, when people who share the same sign find love, they possibly want to show their affection in creative, thought-provoking ways.

Throughout her career, Kim has had many love interests. After dating several celebrities such as Nick Cannon, Ray J, and Reggie Bush, she married Kris Humphries in 2011.

Their astrological compatibility (Humphries is an Aquarius) could’ve been why the couple was engaged several months into their relationship. Typically, neither signs want a “stagnant relationship.” However, Kim filed for divorce from Humphries following 72 days of marriage.

In 2014, the KKW Beauty founder married Kanye West. Although they were friends for years, InStyle reports that the Libra and Gemini were supposed to come together and create a family. Additionally, based on their signs, the couple was “extremely compatible” during their relationship. Nonetheless, Kim filed for divorce from Ye in February after seven years of marriage and four children.

“I never thought I was lonely,” she said of her life with West on KUWTK. “I always thought, that’s totally fine. I can just have my kids, and my husband moves from state to state, and I’m on this ride with him. And I was OK with that.”

“After turning 40 this year, I realized, no,” Kim continued. “I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state. I thought, ‘That’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me. And that’s not what I want.”

Khloe Kardashian, Cancer

Khloe Kardashian’s zodiac sign is Cancer. The Revenge Body host was born on June 27, 1984. In relationships, Cancers tend to have “dreamy and intuitive” feelings for their romantic partners. Also, they go above and beyond to support their partners’ dreams and goals.

Over the years, Khloe proved that when she loves someone, she firmly commits to them. In 2009, she married Lamar Odom 30 days after they met.

During their marriage, Odom admittedly cheated on Khloe, but she remained by his side. However, she eventually divorced her husband in 2016. Around the same time, she started dating Tristan Thompson. Since then, the couple, who share a daughter, True Thompson, have been on-and-off due to his alleged infidelity.

Although she’s had hurtful relationships, Khloe shared in 2017 that she never stopped searching for “the one.” Additionally, the Good American CEO shared some of her dating advice on her former app.

“You 1000 percent need to be on the same page about the basics, like commitment, trust, and where your moral compass is set,” she said. “Repeat: 1000 percent!”

Rob Kardashian, Pisces

Rob Kardashian is a Pisces and was born on March 17, 1987. Based on his astrology chart, the Arthur George CEO is a “sensitive” and “compassionate” partner. Also, they tend to open up to their partners easily.

Before he left KUWTK as a full-time cast member, fans saw Rob’s love life unfold. In season 2, he dated Adrienne Bailon, a Scorpio, for several years. During most Scorpio/Pisces relationships, there is a “splendid union of much respect and understanding.” Despite their mutual respect, though, the couple parted ways in 2009.

In 2015, Rob began dating Blac Chyna. Born on May 11, 1988, the Instagram model is a Taurus. When the signs romantically connect, they have a deep and nurturing connection.

However, Pisces can grow tired of a Taurus’s seemingly dismissive approach to their sensitivity. During their relationship, Rob and Chyna constantly fought before breaking up in 2016, weeks after their daughter, Dream’s birth.

Kendall Jenner, Scorpio

Kendall Jenner was born two days before Kris Jenner’s birthday on Nov. 3, 1995. Although the sign expects deep and meaningful connections with their partners, they won’t always give them the same in return.

According to Elite Daily, Scorpios can be “secretive” and “seductive” in their relationships. The sign is also naturally “cagey,” which could be why Kendall prefers keeping her love life as private as possible.

Despite their unwillingness to open up at first, Scorpios will make some changes when they find another Scorpion match. Kendall proved as much in June 2020 when she started dating Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker. Booker, 25, is also a Scorpio and was born on October 30, 1995.

So far, the NBA star has been Kendall’s most public relationship, as she confirmed their romance at the KUWTK reunion in June 2021. The 26-year-old model also shared why she keeps her boyfriend away from the spotlight.

​​”I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest,” Kendall said on the show. “I just feel like it’s a private matter; it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”

Kylie Jenner, Leo

Kylie Jenner is a Leo and was born on August 10, 1997. In relationships, this sign typically enjoys being the center of their partner’s attention. Additionally, their “creative and playful” nature may affect the relationship’s longevity, as they can get bored with them quickly. However, they are also warm and loving with their loved ones and enjoy showering them with affection.

After dating Tyga for several years, Kylie and Travis Scott began dating. The whirlwind romance between the Leo and Taurus (Scott was born on April 30) moved quickly. Less than a year into their relationship, Kylie became pregnant with their daughter, Stormi Webster, 2. According to astrologer Kyle Thomas, the couple’s almost instant family is a testament to the “intense chemistry” Leos and Tauruses have.

“We can see that Travis’s sun sign is aligned beautifully to Kylie’s ascendant, which is also known as a rising sign and illustrates our surface-level personality,” Thomas said. “This denotes great relationship compatibility and a synergy between them.”

In September 2021, Kylie announced that she and Travis were expecting their second child.