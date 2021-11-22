Kourtney Kardashian flaunts physique in a string bikini during a romantic birthday getaway with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated his birthday one month after their engagement. Pic Credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian proved she’s living her best life while celebrating her fiance, Travis Barker’s birthday.

The 42-year-old Poosh founder and the Blink-182 performer have been out and about in honor of Barker’s special day. On Sunday, Nov. 14, Kardashian’s man turned 46. Since then, they’ve spent some time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their children.

Kardashian recently snapped several photos from the trip on her Instagram page. In several posts, she showed off her curves in a tiny bikini in front of her 151 million followers.

Kourtney Kardashian posted herself makeup-free while wearing a bikini

On Sunday, Nov. 21, Kardashian decided to steam her timeline up with multiple photos of her bikini. In the first photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star held her phone with one hand as she posed in a dark red, tiny bikini. The top part of the two-piece look showed several drawings of women wearing lipstick. Little strings held them up to secure Kardashian’s body for both the top and bottom sections of the bikini.

While showing off her curves, the mother of three opted to pull her dark, short hair into a messy bun. Also, Kardashian appeared not to be wearing any makeup in her photos. The Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami alum posted a selfie while rocking oversized, black sunglasses in the second slide.

Although she began her Instagram carousel with a steamy post, Kardashian also shared more moments from the “Romantica” Cabo trip. She showed off several photos and videos from the coupe’s decadent lodgings, including a gorgeous beach, stunning pool, and creative birthday gestures.

In the final image, Kardashian posted two roses on the couple’s vacation bed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kourtney Kardashian bought Travis Barker’s ‘dream car’ for his birthday

Throughout the past week, Kardashian and Barker have flaunted their vacation on social media. According to HollywoodLife, the pair brought their children along for the trip. In the reality star’s posts, she shared videos of her daughter, Penelope, and son, Reign, enjoying their time in Cabo. Barker also had his kids with Shanna Moakler, Alabama, and Landon, by his side.

Before her bikini post, Kardashian shared clips from the couple’s beachfront movie night. The pair were in the holiday spirit while watching Home Alone. Their adorable candlelight event ended with multiple fireworks. In the video, Kardashian beamed while watching the fireworks and cuddling with Barker.

The birthday posts came after the influencer surprised her man with a new car. According to Billboard, Kardashian gifted Barker a vintage Buick GNX, which reportedly costs around $205,000. On Thursday, Nov. 18, he posted several photos of the car, including one with him hugging Kardashian as the car sat in their driveway.

“When your dream girl gets you your dream car @kourtneykardash,” Barker captioned.

Barker and Kardashian officially started dating in February 2021. Eight months later, he proposed to his fiancee in front of her family and loved ones.