Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob post birthday tributes to their late father Robert Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian with Kim Kardashian and Robert Kardashian Jr. at the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Premiere Party. Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, CA. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/s_bukley

The Kardashian siblings took to social media on Monday to post loving birthday tributes to their late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe all posted on their Instagram pages, and brother Rob posted on his Instagram stories, wishing their father a posthumous happy birthday.

Khloe was the only one of the siblings to post a video. In the clip, Robert Kardashian, Sr. is seen tipping his hat on the golf course. Sister Kylie commented, “happy birthday uncle robert!!!!!!!!!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Khloe’s caption said, “Happy birthday daddy! Every SINGLE day, I miss you! EVERYONE here misses you! I know you’re in a better place but it never gets easier. I love you! I love you! I love you! That’s my uncle Randy’s voice recording him @rkolker7 @shekolker.”

The family shared an assortment of personal family photos with their dad

Kourtney and Kim posted old, personal family photos of them with their dad. Rob waited until Tuesday and used Instagram stories to share four different photos of him with his late father.

Kourtney, the eldest Kardashian sibling, captioned her photo of herself and her dad with, “Happy Birthday to the best daddy in the world. I couldn’t have dreamed of any better.”

Read More Kourtney Kardashian lands movie role in He’s All That alongside Tik Tok star Addison Rae

Kourt’s new beau, Travis Barker, commented on her post with three white doves.

Sister Kylie Jenner commented on Khloe’s post. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Kim asks her dad to send her “a sign”

Kim captioned her family photo saying, “Happy Birthday Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more. So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon. 🙏🏼 Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!”

Many fans were left wondering if Kim was referencing her recent divorce from Kanye West when she asked her dad to “send down a sign.”

Robert’s montage of photos include one of him sitting on his dad’s shoulders, another of him and Robert, Sr. with big smiles while hugging, a third of his parents when they were much younger that said “Vibes” with silly, laughing faces, and the last pic was of his father and a dog and simply said, “Happy Birthday Dad!!” with praying hands and fingers crossed emojis.

Pic credit: @robkardashianofficial/Instagram

Robert Kardashian Sr. is well known for being O.J. Simpson’s friend and defense attorney, which was the basis of a true crime television series. Monday would have been the well-known attorney’s 77th birthday.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is scheduled to resume its last season on March 18 on E!