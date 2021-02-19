Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West: Here’s what the KUWTK star is asking for

After months of speculation Kim has filed papers to end her marriage to Kanye. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Kim Kardashian West has filed for divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage and months of rumors the couple was calling it quits.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star got the legal ball rolling on ending her marriage via her lawyer Laura Wasser. It’s a move Kim has reportedly been carefully planning since she decided she and Kanye could no longer make the marriage work.

Here’s what Kim is asking for in the divorce

TMZ was the first to break the news Kim had officially filed divorce papers. Sources close to the couple shared with the website that Kim wants joint legal and physical custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kanye has reportedly agreed to joint custody. Kim and Kanye are both committed to co-parenting their children, who remain their number one priority.

The famous couple had a prenup, which TMZ claims that neither of them are contesting.They are in the process of dividing up their various properties, which includes their house in California and ranch in Wyoming.

In January, reports surfaced that Kanye and Kim had already begun discussing a settlement agreement. Soon after, Kanye moved his stuff out of their California home. The rapper has allegedly been staying in Wyoming.

The divorce papers didn’t list a separation date. However, news about their spilt has been playing out in the media since last fall.

What’s next for Kim and Kanye?

It wasn’t an easy decision for Kim to file for divorce. Earlier this week, reports surfaced the KKW Beauty mogul was stressed out and struggling to accept that her marriage was over.

Kanye hasn’t been doing well amid the separation either. Fans know he has been head over heels for Kim for many years, even before they got together.

Despite the challenges, Kanye and Kim are focused on their children and careers. For Kim, that means continuing with her various businesses and working to become a lawyer.

As for the famous rapper, anything goes for his next career move. Kanye likes to keep fans on their toes. Promoting his Yeezy line will likely be at the top of the list as the Fall 2021 collections are debuted.

Despite all of the divorce rumors and now, the filing itself, Kim and Kanye are said to be amicable and even friendly as they work together to raise their four children.

Kanye and Kim’s marital problems will be featured on the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, something the rapper reportedly didn’t really want to happen.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 premieres on Thursday, March 18 at 8/7c on E!