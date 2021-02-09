Kanye West moves belongings out of marital home he shared with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is rumored to be moving items out of the Calabasas home he shares with Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

After arriving in Los Angeles just last week, rapper Kanye West has been moving belongings out of the California home he shares with his wife, Kim Kardashian.

That included retrieving a large collection of sneakers, based on recent details revealed by a source.

The latest report comes as Kim K is vacationing with their children and speculation continues that she and Kanye are in the process of officially getting a divorce.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kanye moves items out of Calabasas home

Based on a Page Six report, Kanye West arrived at Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles last week via private jet. He’s since been gathering up items from a home that he shared with Kim Kardashian, as the property will likely be part of a rumored divorce settlement.

A source claims that Kanye West has only moved some of his things out of his and his wife Kim Kardashian’s home in Calabasas, California. That includes a mere 500 pairs of sneakers.

Kim apparently took their children on a trip to Turks and Caicos with her family to give Kanye the necessary time and space to move his belongings.

“They both felt it would be less dramatic without both of them in the house,” the source revealed as far as Kanye moving the items while Kim is away.

Last month, reports first arrived via various sources that a divorce was “imminent” between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after months of ongoing issues between them. Some believe that a lot of it began when Kanye was on his presidential campaign tour.

He began to reveal various details about his relationship during speeches or even on Twitter, including talk of a near-abortion of their first child and saying that Kim and her mother Kris Jenner wanted to have him locked up. More recently, sources have said Kanye wants nothing to do with the Kardashians’ reality TV lifestyle.

Recent reports have also circulated that West was spending time away at his Wyoming ranch while Kim remained in California with their kids. To make a long story short, the two have not spent much time together over recent months due to rumored marital strife.

Kim shared a photo featuring Yeezy footwear

At the end of January, Kim K shared a photo posing in a brown bikini with Yeezy Foam Runners on her feet. Some people questioned if she chose that particular footwear to take a shot at hubby Kanye West or if it meant something else.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“Just Chillin’,” Kardashian wrote as her caption, so it’s also possible those Yeezy Crocs are just a comfortable choice for the occasion.

However, it had more than a few commenters wondering if it meant that Kim and her husband may have patched things up and were staying together. Based on all the reports from various sources, it doesn’t appear to be the case.

Per Page Six, Kim also posted to her IG Story to share a new showroom inside her home that she is using for her SKIMS product line. Some people recognized that particular space as a closet that Kanye West had shown off to David Letterman on his Netflix series. That has prompted people to speculate Kim has now taken the area over for her own use as the couple’s divorce looms.

So far, there hasn’t been any official divorce announcement, but based on sources’ comments, Kim K is waiting for the right time to go public with an announcement. Meanwhile, the fact that Kanye is moving items out of their shared home seems to further rumors that a divorce is on the way.

It’s also been revealed that some of the marital issues between Kim and Kanye will be highlighted in the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which begins in mid-March. A divorce announcement may arrive before that footage starts airing.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 20 premiere arrives March 18 at 8/7c on E!