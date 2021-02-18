Kanye West ‘not doing well’ amid pending divorce from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is reportedly not doing well as divorce looms closer. Pic credit:E!

The news just keeps getting worse for the reportedly estranged couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Rumors have been running rampant for quite some time that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is biding her time before filing for divorce from the rapper.

The couple has four kids together but the two celebs are no longer living together.

Kim is spending her time with the children at their Calabasas home, while Kanye spends most of his time in Wyoming.

And while the outspoken rapper can be very vocal about his life, this time around he’s remained mum about the split.

But, people in his camp are claiming that the 43-year-old is not handling his pending divorce from Kim very well.

Kanye West ‘not doing well’ amid Kim Kardashian split

That’s what sources close to Kanye are claiming as his divorce from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looms closer.

An insider revealed to People that “Kanye is not doing well…He is anxious and very sad.”

As for exactly why the dad-of-four is feeling this way, the source also added more insight into that.

“He knows that the marriage is over, and there’s nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim,” explained the insider.

Multiple sources have been reporting that the couple’s divorce is inevitable, but so far the Skims founder has not filed the divorce papers.

She also has not issued a statement about the rumor but has been seen all over social media without her wedding ring.

The claim is that Kanye and Kim have not been getting along for quite some time, so a permanent split between the couple is imminent.

“There is very little hope of reconciliation,” added the source. “It would have to be a miracle. But Kanye does believe in miracles.”

Kim and Kanye divorce update

So far neither Kim Kardashian nor Kanye West has made any official statements about their split.

However, the estranged couple is reportedly living separate lives and is barely on speaking terms.

It seems the only thing they agree on these days is making things good for their four children.

While the rapper and the KUWTK star might still be married on paper, they seem to be making moves to separate their lives.

Just days ago, Kanye moved some of his things out of the home he once shared with his estranged wife.

The 40-year-old was on vacation in Turks and Caicos with her family, which allowed Kanye space and time to remove his belongings.

For now, the world is waiting to see what Kim and Kanye’s next move will be.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently on hiatus.