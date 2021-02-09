There’s no chance of a reconciliation for Kanye and Kim. Pic credit: E!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have little contact with each other amid pending divorce.

Over the holidays, Kanye and Kim spoke all the time for the sake of their four children. The estranged couple was focused on giving North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm a wonderful holiday season.

Their tune has changed though. For now, Kim and Kanye remain on the same page regarding making their children the number one priority.

However, their communication has basically stopped within the past couple of weeks.

Are Kim and Kanye talking at all?

The past few months, Kanye has been staying at the family’s Wyoming ranch, while Kim remains in California with the kids. An insider close to the famous couple told People magazine they are living apart and rarely talk.

“Kim and Kanye continue to live separate lives. They have no contact,” the source shared with the weekly magazine.

Another insider echoed the same sentiment to E! News. There’s no chance of a happy reunion.

Kim and Kanye are done with the marriage and are no longer speaking. They are moving forward with their separate lives.

When will Kim or Kanye file for divorce?

If Kanye and Kim’s marriage is over, then why has neither one of them filed for divorce?

One insider claims it has everything to do with the final season of the Kardashian and Jenner’s mega-hit reality TV show. The source shared with People magazine Kim has a divorce plan in place, and will likely file after the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has aired.

It has been confirmed that Kanye and Kim’s marital woes will play out onscreen. Kanye wasn’t happy about it, but fans know momager Kris Jenner wasn’t about to let this juicy story not be featured on the show’s last season.

KUWTK Season 20 premieres on March 18. The first look teaser lets fans know it’s going to be an emotional ride for the famous family.

Based on the premiere date, fans should expect some official divorce news this spring. It all depends on if Kim files at the beginning of the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, or once the season’s finished airing.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have very little, to no, contact with each other as their divorce looms. It was only two weeks ago that Kanye and Kim were reportedly speaking all the time for the sake of the kids, who have yet to learn their parents are getting a divorce.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 premieres on Thursday, March 18 at 8/7c on E!.