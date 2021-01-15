Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids don’t know about their parents’ pending divorce

It seems the whole world is aware that Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning to divorce Kanye West.

But the couple’s kids have no idea what’s going on with their famous parents.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star and her rapper husband are said to have been able to keep their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm away from all the drama.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Luckily the children are at an age where they won’t quite understand what’s happening anyway.

However, their oldest daughter North West, who is 7 years old, is of the age where she’s able to comprehend these issues.

But a recent report claims that she’s being kept out of the loop as well.

Kim and Kanye’s kids don’t know about divorce

While the public has given a few details about the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s imminent divorce. she has been able to shield her kids from all the information being spilled to the media.

Read More Tristan Thompson becomes a U.S. citizen before heading to Boston to play for the Celtics

A source from Us Weekly recently shared, “The kids don’t know anything about the problems their parents are having.”

As it turns out, Kim and Kanye have been spending time apart amid their challenges and have been, “working in different states.”

But this is not a strange occurrence for the West kids to see their parents in different locations, especially since the 43-year-old rapper bought a property in Wyoming in 2019.

“Their kids are very used to their dad living in another state,” noted the source.

Kim is concerned about Kanye’s mental health

The news hit the blogs just recently that the 40-year-old reality TV star is at the end of her rope, and is in preparation mode to divorce West.

However, Kim is said to have some concerns about Kanye’s mental health.

Another insider revealed to the media outlet that the Skims founder, “wants to make sure he’s in a healthy place before she decides to file and they can coexist and co-parent without having bad blood between them.”

“Kanye wanted the whole family to move to Wyoming, but Kim said no since the kids’ school, friends, and entire lives are in California,” added the source.

Furthermore, the mom-of-four is also concerned about how the divorce will affect their four kids, and that might be why she is treading lightly.

A recent report revealed that “the children are very important to Kim” and “she is worried about what a permanent split will be like for all of them concerning their well-being.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.